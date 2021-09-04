The start date of “Fast & Furious 10” has been set · KINO.de

It was well known that the brilliant action series will continue, but the US theatrical release for “Fast & Furious 10” is already certain.

The “Fast & Furious” saga continues. After “Fast & Furious 9” there are two more sequels waiting for us before the fast-paced action series comes to an end. However, some spin-off projects are already being planned and the film studio Universal would like to create an entire “Fast & Furious” universe. So there is a replenishment.

We have a few more years before the end of the film series. As Variety reports, “Fast & Furious 10” at the April 7, 2023 launch in US theaters. Originally, the tenth and penultimate part was supposed to appear in the cinemas at the beginning of April this year, but the corona virus intervened and Universal threw all plans overboard. It is not known when “Fast & Furious 10” will start in Germany, but the film will probably be available in this country in a similar period of time.

In this one you can find out what you can expect from the "Fast & Furious" series in the future

What can we expect in “Fast & Furious 10”?

The big question fans of the series will surely ask themselves is who of the numerous stars in “Fast & Furious 10” will be involved. In all likelihood, we can expect the usual suspects, such as Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Chris Bridges, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez. It is now uncertain whether John Cena will return.

Whoever won’t be there in any case is none other than Dwayne Johnson. After the argument with Vin Diesel, the two Hollywood greats were reconciled for the time being, but not so long ago Vin Diesel let it be known that he deliberately provoked the conflict in order to boost the acting performance of Johnson. Dwayne Johnson didn’t like that at all and the actor could only laugh heartily at the statement. The action star then confirmed that he will no longer be involved in the “Fast & Furious” series.

It remains to be seen whether “Fast & Furious 10” will succeed in surpassing the ninth part, but the makers will certainly present another action spectacle.

