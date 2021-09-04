The Kardashians: $ 180 million in debt

What is it really about this talk? As the website “gossipcop.com” reports, there are said to be 180 million US dollars in debt that the Kardashians have accumulated.

The famous family clan is said to have gone bankrupt a year ago

About a year ago, the American celebrity magazine “Star” had a story on its cover with the headline “Big bankruptcy!” was provided. Behind the lines you could see a photo montage with the head of the family Kris Jenner (65) and their two daughters Khloé Kardashian (37) and Kim Kardashian West (40). All three women looked very seriously at the camera.

The article then came up from an anonymous insider who claimed that their media empire’s profits were steadily falling, but that they continued to lead a “lavish lifestyle.” The reality show is like a “cash cow” for the whole family. But because of “falling audience figures” one would have to prepare for an early end. And with the end of the show, the prominent clan would be left with the outstanding costs. The only ones who didn’t have to worry financially would be the two youngest sisters, Kendall Jenner (25) and Kylie Jenner (24), who are on safe feet with their own businesses.







