That’s why she never wears her hair down!

The singer Ariana Grande is one of the greatest artists there is at the moment. Their songs in the charts and their concerts are regularly sold out within a few minutes. But have you ever seen her hair loose? Probably not and there is a reason for that.

The 28-year-old always only wears one pigtail – at least when she is in public. But why is that actually the case? Your stylist has now solved the riddle – but the singer herself has now revealed why she is never seen with her hair down. There is a very special reason for this.

Here you could still see her with her hair down

She became famous worldwide not only because of her music. But also through the Nickelodeon series “Victorious”. There she played the role of Cat Valentine and became a real child idol. There you could still see her with a decent mane and long hair. But for her role, her hairstyle had to be bleached and colored on a regular basis. In the long run, of course, this is not good at all and can cause damage that will last forever if the hair can no longer recover. “Your hair is a fiasco, at least what’s left of you,” the Ariana Grande stylist revealed OK!-Magazine.









That’s the reason for her ponytail

If you treat your hair like this for years, then of course it will break down at some point. According to him, they are completely destroyed and already very light. To cover up and conceal all of this, she wears a ponytail tied up. “I have extensions, but I wear them in a braid because my real hair is so broken. It would look absolutely silly if I let them down, ”the singer confessed herself Twitter several years ago. Already read? Justin Bieber: This is what he looked like at the beginning of his career!