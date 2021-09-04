Star would like to get involved in the MCU · KINO.de

“Lord of the Rings” star Elijah Wood said in an interview that he would like to take part in a Marvel or “Star Wars” project.

Known from: Born: January 28, 1981 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa USA

January 28, 1981 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa USA Jobs: Actor, producer, speaker

In the meantime, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has already won over the biggest Hollywood stars for the films: Cate Blanchett (“Thor: Day of Decision”), Christian Bale (“Thor: Love and Thunder”) and Angelina Jolie (” Eternals ”) are already or will be featured in a Marvel film. Nevertheless, fans have had to do without many stars so far. For example on the “Lord of the Rings” star Elijah Wood.

Almost the entire MCU is available from Disney +: Get a subscription now

In theory, that could change. Because Wood announced his interest in the MCU in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. But he would prefer to play in “Star Wars”:

“I think it’s just inherently fun. I haven’t had the opportunity to play in a huge sandpit for a long time. Star Wars comes first because I’m a huge Star Wars fan. So more of that, especially in the live action area, would be great. But working on a Marvel movie, I mean, there’s of course all this discussion on movie twitter about the cinematic relevance of Marvel. Is it cinema All that crap. And whether you like superhero films or not, they are just fun. And these films are extremely well made. “







You can find out which Marvel films are still to come in Video:

Streaming Tips of the Week: House of Money and More

“Lord of the Rings” star Elijah Wood would like to be part of a huge project

Elijah Wood already spoke a character in the animation series “Star Wars: Resistance”. Even so, of course, there would be nothing to prevent it from appearing in a live-action film or series. Even in the MCU there are still more than enough characters that could appear. Working on such a huge project would be great fun, the actor adds. In the last few years Elijah Wood has played increasingly in smaller productions, such as in the horror comedy “Come to Daddy” and most recently in the crime drama “No Man of God”. The MCU would definitely be a great change again.

Regarding an appearance in the “Lord of the Rings” series from Amazon, the actor also made it clear: “I mean, there is no place for Frodo Baggins these days.” However, he would definitely like to visit the set to see how they deal with the universe.

How well do you know the villains from the MCU? Test your knowledge in the quiz:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook.