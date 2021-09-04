Ryan Gosling plays in an astronaut thriller

The directing duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord (“The Lego Movie”, “21 Jump Street”) want to go into space with actor Ryan Gosling (39). The US filmmakers are on board as directors and producers for the planned astronaut thriller “Project Hail Mary”, as the industry journals “Variety” and “Hollywood Reporter” reported yesterday.

The new novel from the pen of “Der Martianer” author Andy Weir is to be published in spring 2021. “Project Hail Mary” revolves around an astronaut aboard a spaceship on a mission to save the earth. Gosling has been in the lead since March. The Canadian star (“La La Land”, “Blade Runner 2049”) was previously in space with “Departure for the Moon”, in the role of astronaut Neil Armstrong.









Location not yet known

The American software developer and author Andy Weir had great success with his debut novel “The Martian”. Ridley Scott filmed the science fiction adventure 2015 with Matt Damon as astronaut Mark Watney fighting for survival on the red planet.

Studio MGM recently secured the filming rights for “Project Hail Mary”. Because of the coronavirus crisis, filming in Hollywood is currently largely idle. A possible start of shooting in the coming year after the book was published was initially not announced.