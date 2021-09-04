Saturday, September 4, 2021
Rarity: Chris Hemsworth shares a picture of Elsa with all the kids!

By Sonia Gupta
This is how you rarely see Chris Hemsworth’s (37) family! The Hollywood star is the proud father of three children: Together with his wife Elsa Pataky (44), the Thor leading actor first had a daughter India and then the twins Tristan and Sasha. Parents rarely show their children, who are now eight and seven years old. But made on the occasion of Mother’s Day Chris now an exception and published a magical photo with all three kids …

The acting hottie now posted this cute picture on his Instagram-Channel: Super mom Elsa carries all her favorites at once and shines up over both ears! She has her daughter India strapped to her back and she carries the twins in one arm. How is that possible? All the kids here are still toddlers – the photo is obviously a bit older.

In the caption wrote Chris: “Happy Mother’s Day to all of the brilliant, hard-working, child-bearing people […] Women out there! We salute you! “ The 37-year-old also shared another photo: The photo shows him with his mom Leonie Hemsworth.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

Instagram / chrishemsworth

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth
Elsa Pataky with her children in November 2020

Instagram / elsapatakyconfidential

Elsa Pataky with her children in November 2020
Chris Hemsworth with his mom Leonie

Instagram / chrishemsworth

Chris Hemsworth with his mom Leonie


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
