Rarity: Chris Hemsworth shares a picture of Elsa with all the kids!

This is how you rarely see Chris Hemsworth’s (37) family! The Hollywood star is the proud father of three children: Together with his wife Elsa Pataky (44), the Thor leading actor first had a daughter India and then the twins Tristan and Sasha. Parents rarely show their children, who are now eight and seven years old. But made on the occasion of Mother’s Day Chris now an exception and published a magical photo with all three kids …

The acting hottie now posted this cute picture on his Instagram-Channel: Super mom Elsa carries all her favorites at once and shines up over both ears! She has her daughter India strapped to her back and she carries the twins in one arm. How is that possible? All the kids here are still toddlers – the photo is obviously a bit older.

In the caption wrote Chris: “Happy Mother’s Day to all of the brilliant, hard-working, child-bearing people […] Women out there! We salute you! “ The 37-year-old also shared another photo: The photo shows him with his mom Leonie Hemsworth.

Instagram / chrishemsworth Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

Instagram / elsapatakyconfidential Elsa Pataky with her children in November 2020

Instagram / chrishemsworth Chris Hemsworth with his mom Leonie

9 I would have been more pleased about a current picture.



