Nicole Kidman: The next series lead is sure to be her

Nicole Kidman stays true to the small screen. In the new series “Things I Know to be True” she not only takes on the leading role.

Nicole Kidman (53) has received an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her performance in the first season of the series “Big Little Lies”. Since then, she seems to feel right at home in the series world. The native Australian realizes more and more series projects for the small screen. A new engagement was confirmed by Amazon Studios on Thursday (October 29th). Kidman will star in the new drama series “Things I Know to Be True” and act as executive producer for her label Blossom Films.

This is what “Things I Know to be True” is about



The series is based on the award-winning play by Andrew Bovell, 57, who wrote the script and is also an executive producer. Things I Know to be True is about the resilience of an enduring marriage and love within a family that keeps evolving as Bob and Fran Price watch their grown children make unexpected decisions that change their lives.









Kidman was already enthusiastic about the play: “I’ll never forget how I felt when I saw Andrew’s play in Sydney and had one of those transcendent theater experiences.” She is convinced of the success of the series. Meanwhile, Bovell said: “I am delighted that an actress as successful as Nicole Kidman is taking on a leading role in the series as Fran Price. In the role of mother and wife, she is complicated, difficult and therefore absolutely impressive.” Further details are not yet known.

Season three for “Big Little Lies”?



For Nicole Kidman, it’s another series project in no time. The thriller series “The Undoing”, in which she can be seen alongside Hugh Grant (60), celebrates its premiere in this country at the end of November via Sky. The miniseries “Nine Perfect Strangers”, based on the book by “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty (53), has been announced for 2021. In it, Kidman plays the character Marsha. In addition, the novel “Pretty Things” by Janelle Brown (51) is to become a series – also with Kidman in one of the leading roles.

In addition, the chances are good that there will be a third season for the award-winning series “Big Little Lies”. Since the end of the second season, the stars of the series have repeatedly stated publicly that they would all like to shoot more episodes. On an Australian podcast recently, Kidman said, “A story is being hatched.” Apparently Liane Moriarty is working on a corresponding book. Kidman and her co-stars would definitely be there again. All that needs to be done is to consolidate “the core of the ideas”.

