New film with Samuel L. Jackson and Eva Green – first impressions!

A new Tim Burton film is slated to hit theaters at the end of 2016. In German it will be called “The Island of Special Children”. The new scary thing is currently in post-production and director Tim Burton has given his first insights into the world of film on his social media platforms. “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” is based on the fantasy novel of the same name by Ransom Riggs from 2011 and shows a world that seems made for Tim Burton.

The Sweeny Todd director himself stated on Facebook: “When I first came into contact with Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, I was given a summary of all the photos in the book. I was immediately fascinated by the gripping and mysterious images in Ransom Rigg’s novel and knew I wanted to tell the story of these children. “

In a trailer that was shot for the book, you get a pretty good impression of the images that so fascinated Tim Burton:

Tim Burton loves the strange

Weird creatures and creatures with strange abilities are Tim Burton’s favorites, at least since he created Edward Scissorhands (1990). Burton himself explains his fascination with Miss Peregrine’s children as follows: “A girl lighter than the air, a boy with bees in his belly, a woman who turns into a bird. That was a world I wanted to explore. That’s why I made a film about its residents. “









What happens in the new Tim Burton movie?

This world, so fascinating for Tim Burton, is discovered by Jake (played Asa Butterfield, known from the film “Hugo Cabret”), who as a boy learns the story of children from a grandfather. Plagued by nightmares, he set out at the age of 16 to get to the bottom of the stories and found the island and its inhabitants. A place in a different time, with its own rules.

Each of the orphans living there has a special gift and Miss Peregrine watches over them like a gloomy nanny. Because the island hides – very typical Tim Burton – some dangers in the shadows.

Related to other Tim Burton films?

When you hear the plot of the film, all of the Tim Burton films from the past few years come to mind. For example “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) or “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005). However, neither Johnny Depp nor Helena Bonham Carter play in “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”, which will certainly avoid overly blatant associations.