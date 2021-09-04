Megan Fox finally triumphs against the Transformers humiliation with The Expendables 4

Until a few hours ago, The Expendables series looked like the remnant of a long-gone action hype from the early 2010s, which is not surprising in view of the disappointing box office result of Part 3. But Lionsgate wants to hold on to the mark and sends the mercenary squad into the fourth round. the big surprise: The Expendables 4 comes with Megan Fox.

Rogue Hunter with Megan Fox on Blu-ray and DVD To Amazon

While Expendables father Sylvester Stallone hands over the reins to co-star Jason Statham in the new film, Fox takes over female lead. It’s phenomenal news that suddenly makes the long-believed-dead franchise interesting again. Because nobody deserves this role as much as Megan Fox, who was coldly dropped by Hollywood. Now her big comeback is announced.

Megan Fox: sexualized and dumped by Hollywood

Transformers made Megan Fox world famous. In contrast to Shia LaBeouf, who was allowed to plunge into the CGI battles with gigantic robots as the hero of the story, she was featured in the science fiction blockbuster by Michael Bay almost exclusively objectified. To this day, the best-known Transformers picture with Megan Fox is the one in which she lasciviously leans over the bonnet of Bumblebee.

Here you can watch the trailer for Transformers:

Transformers – Trailer (German)

The films never wanted to admit that Mikaela, embodied by her, could disassemble and reassemble the engine of the yellow Camaro in no time at all. Her character has significantly more workshop experience than protagonist Sam Witwicky, which is proof We still owe Transformers. In the two parts in which she played Megan Fox, she is only staged as an object for Male Gaze and accordingly.

While Shia LaBeouf was unable to expand his career with Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and Wall Street: Money Sleeps, Megan Fox was stylized as a sex symbol and on her outward appearance reduced. Few actresses have simmered in typecasting hell like Fox in the past two decades. Nobody was interested in her talent at the time.









The road to The Expendables 4: Megan Fox reinvents herself

The best proof of this is the completely misunderstood Jennifer’s Body – guys to their liking, who at first glance seems to exist exclusively because he is with Megan Fox’s body on display on the poster. In fact, however, Karyn Kusama’s uncompromising horror film exposes all prejudices and tells a story of self-empowerment. But the world wasn’t ready for it.

You can watch the trailer for Jennifer’s Body here:

Jennifer’s Body – Trailer (German)

The result was a decade in which Megan Fox between her work as an actress encroaching headlines and ungrateful roles Before she disappeared from the spotlight of mainstream cinema after the second Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film five years ago. What seemed like the end of a short career to cynics was, in truth, a deep breath before recalibration.

Megan Fox has made herself rare in the past few years and this alone counteracted the image that Hollywood and the media were imposing on her. Anyone who has followed her career will find: She was never gone. Instead, she played roles that contradicted the stereotype as a sex symbol. In the 6th and 7th season of New Girl, for example, she demonstrated her comedic talent.

The Poetry of Megan Fox’s casting in The Expendables 4

It’s no secret that Fox’s ambitions are not just comedy but also action. The Transformers films deprived her of the chance to prove herself as an action star. Since Rogue Hunter at the latest, she has been fighting her way back into the genre in which she started her career was exploited. Your The Expendables 4 casting is almost symbolic in this context.

Before The Expendables 4: Before Megan Fox joins the Expendables, she fights for her survival in the freezing cold in the survival thriller Till Death while she is handcuffed to her husband’s corpse.

Megan Fox’s blockbuster comeback is taking place in the franchise that is best known for gathering male action stars on a warlike nostalgia trip. The Expendables 4 could be one double triumph: Not only does Fox finally get her big action role. Their involvement alone makes the series that has fallen asleep as interesting as it has not been since it was announced.

* The link to the Amazon offer is a so-called affiliate link. If you buy via this link, we receive a commission.

Are you looking forward to Megan Fox’s new career as an action heroine?