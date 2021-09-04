Marvel: We can look forward to these MCU films and series until 2023

Thor’s brother had one of the most tragic deaths in Infinity War and didn’t return in Endgame, but his story doesn’t end there. The series finale confirmed that there will be a second season where we’ll see what happens to Loki, now that he’s trapped in a different timeline, along with Kang The Conqueror (or He Who Remained).

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” – September 5, 2021

The first hero of Asian origin enters the MCU, with a connection to the “Iron Man” films about his villain “The Mandarin”. The summary says: “Shang-Chi, the unarmed kung-fu master, is forced to face his past after he has been lured into the organization of the Ten Rings”. (Also Interesting: These Are The Top 30 Movie Villains Of All Time)

“Eternals” – November 5th, 2021

A new team of superheroes is formed, this time with Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani, who bring to life a group of immortal guardians who fight to protect humanity. Why the “Eternals”, despite their power, did not intervene to stop Thanos and his chaos, should be explained in the film.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” – December 17th, 2021

Tom Holland, aka Spider-Man, is back with this sequel that brings the Multiverse to life. The film ties in directly to the events of “Far From Home”: The revelation of his civil identity by the villain Mysterio leads Peter Parker to ask Doctor Strange for help, who casts a spell that makes everyone forget what happened. Of course, this goes wrong, and the spell opens up new realities and brings back some classic villains. (More on this: Daniel Brühl talks about social responsibility and his dance, which went viral)

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” – March 25, 2022

Not many details are known about this sequel yet, but it is said that its content is related to the Disney Plus series “WandaVision” and will be Marvel’s first horror film. In addition, Doctor Strange will open the multiverse in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” so that we can assume that his film will have to deal with the consequences of it.









Thor: Love and Thunder – May 6, 2022

Natalie Portman will play the female version of Thor. Getty Images

All that has been known so far is that this time around, Natalie Portman will be the new Thor in this story, which could be part of a new generation of Avengers.

In addition, with “Captain Marvel 2: The Marvels” (November 11, 2022), a sequel around Brie Larson’s intergalactic superhero, we can look forward to a reunion with Scott Lang in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (17. February 2023) and can already think about the name of our Spotify playlist for “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” (May 5, 2023).

The following films and series have been confirmed but have no release date

Blade

Ms. Marvel

Moon Knight

She hulk

Secret invasion

Iron Heart

Armor Wars

I am Groot

Fantastic 4

The article “Marvel: las películas y series que se estrenan de aquí al 2023” by Paloma González first appeared at GQ.mx

