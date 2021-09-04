Saturday, September 4, 2021
Kim Kardashian calls Tristan Thompson her brother

03/14/2021 9:00 p.m.

In the past enemies, today friends. With her birthday greeting, Kim Kardashian shows how much she has taken Tristan Thompson into her heart.

Tristan Thompson celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday. Of course, his famous sister-in-law Kim Kardashian (40) insisted on congratulating the professional athlete on Instagram.

And their kind words surprised! The first-person actress appreciates her sister Khloé’s ex-husband two years after the terrible cheating scandal more than ever.

Check out this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)



