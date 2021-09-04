Kim Kardashian calls Tristan Thompson her brother

03/14/2021 9:00 p.m.

In the past enemies, today friends. With her birthday greeting, Kim Kardashian shows how much she has taken Tristan Thompson into her heart.

Tristan Thompson celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday. Of course, his famous sister-in-law Kim Kardashian (40) insisted on congratulating the professional athlete on Instagram.

And their kind words surprised! The first-person actress appreciates her sister Khloé’s ex-husband two years after the terrible cheating scandal more than ever.

Scheduled snapshot

On Tristan Thompson’s special day, she posts a cute selfie of the two. She wrote:

“Happy 30th birthday, Tristan! I still remember when we took this picture. I said that your birthday is just around the corner and we don’t have any good photos together and I suggested we take one now so that I can use it for your birthday mail! “

A Kardashian family member

“To be honest, I’m so proud to be able to call you my brother! I know we’ve been through a lot, but we’ve grown stronger and closer together and I’m grateful that Khloé has a best friend in you! You are a great dad, friend and dancer! Live it out to the full! Have the best birthday and enjoy every minute of this life! “

How nice that the basketball player learned from his wrongdoing and was able to regain the trust of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

A second child with Khloé?

Speaking of winning back. Tristan Thompson apparently made it back into Khloé Kardashian’s (36) heart and bed after a long digging process. Even more. The on / off couple wants another child together.

In the new trailer of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” you can see the two talking about it openly. However, the baby is not meant to arise naturally through sex. Instead, Khloé speaks of artificial insemination and a surrogate mother.

Why this step? Are Khloé and Tristan not a couple after all? Or does Khloé fear problems during conception? We don’t know, but we are very excited to see if the Kardashians can look forward to a new addition to the family in 2022!

Will Kourtney come first?

Or is the eldest of the Kardashian sisters ahead of her when it comes to offspring? Kourtney spoke several times in the past few years about wanting a fourth child – together with her ex-husband Scott Disick (37).

Since the beginning of the year, the mother of three has been turtling through Los Angeles, freshly in love with Travis Barker (46). The rocker said in an interview that he thinks it’s great to finally have a partner who also has children. Sounds like a lot of harmony! Perhaps Kourtney is now considering having the fourth child with the new man by her side.