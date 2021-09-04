Hollywood has an expiration date for women

Age discrimination in the film industry didn’t stop at the Oscar winner either. As she reveals in an interview with You magazine, she was treated like an outsider after she reached a certain age. “I was frustrated – as are so many women in different careers – at the idea of ​​being told, ‘Well, that’s it, you’ve past the days when everything is fine and now you’re in your 40s and we are no longer so interested in your storytelling or your ideas or who you are as a woman or person ‘”, describes the 54-year-old.

The birth of their two youngest children, Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, helped the ‘Big Little Lies’ actress get over this frustration. “Our chances of having a baby were one percent. But my husband said ‘Well, at least we have a chance,'” said Nicole about the optimism of her partner Keith Urban.

“I thought ‘One percent is not a chance!’ But he was right. When they came into my life, it was the opposite of losing someone – I saw that pregnancy test and I wondered, ‘What will this new person be like?’ “Enthuses the star.