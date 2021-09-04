Sunday, September 5, 2021
"Forever": Mark Ronson has married Meryl Streep's daughter

By Vimal Kumar
Sweet love news from Mark Ronson (46)! Earlier this year, the hottie got engaged to Meryl Streep’s (72) daughter Grace Gummer (35) after his divorce from the singer Joséphine de La Baume was completed. Had their first couple appearance together mark and Grace in July at an event in the Hamptons. Now the musician and the actress have taken another step – they both said “yes”.

In his Instagram-Feed published mark now a snapshot of him and his newly wedded wife. “To my truest love … Out of nowhere you have undoubtedly made my 45th year the greatest year of my life. And I am sure it took me 45 years to become the man who is worthy of your love”he dedicated Grace sweet lines in the picture post. He also made it clear that the two really got married.

Today is another important day in addition Marks Life. Namely, he has passed the age of 45. On September 4th the “Valerie” maker turned 46 years old.




Actress Grace Gummer
Actress Meryl Streep
Musician Mark Ronson


Vimal Kumar
