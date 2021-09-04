Cameron Diaz wistfully: Your baby is changing so quickly

Cameron Diaz (47) would love to stop time! At the beginning of the year, the actress gave birth to her first child. Your little daughter Raddix Madden is the pride of the “Bad Teacher” actress. Together with her husband Benji Madden (41), the trio enjoys their new everyday life as a family to the fullest. Looking at the past few months, however, the new mum becomes wistful: Your baby is growing up too fast!

When she appeared in the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (45) Cameron last Wednesday to review her first time as a mother. The blonde became downright melancholy: “Where has the time gone? It makes big leaps every day and is no longer the same baby as yesterday”, recalls Cameron. But the time with her daughter is precious: “It is so gratifying to see this growth and to be part of it. It is simply unbelievable,” said the former model, describing the exciting time.

“It’s the best thing Benji and it ever happened to me. We are just so happy “, enthused the 47-year-old. Before the couple was finally able to hold their offspring in their arms, the two had to cope with a few setbacks. Fans even suspect that their daughter is said to have been born to a surrogate mother.









Cameron Diaz, actress

Cameron Diaz in December 2014

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, July 2020

303 Oh yeah, kids grow up so fast! 4th No, I find it difficult to put myself in their shoes!



