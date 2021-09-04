Britney Spears: Bright green clothes, pink hair: What she did without here – people

She has lost financial and business control over her life and has been under the tutelage of her father Jamie Spears (68) for over ten years.

But pop star Britney (39) does not allow herself to be talked into her looks – and presents her fans on Instagram again with a very special performance.

In the bright green catsuit, the singer surprises with a new hair color: Britney has dyed her blonde mane pink.

Here you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent. activate social networks



She shows her new self in several photos and short clips, walks through the picture in black high heels, shakes her hair and looks directly into the camera. Somehow the whole thing is weird.

“I missed Halloween last year,” comments Britney under one of her frog green blast pictures. “Any ideas about who I should be this year?” In addition, she wishes the corona pandemic to end and a great rest of the year.









Here you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent. activate social networks



It also seems important to her to emphasize what she has omitted in her new photos. And by that she doesn’t mean the bra, which would only have bothered under the bright green clothes when she opened the zipper of the part almost up to the belly button.

“No retouching or filters on the photo,” Spears tells her fans. That means: Here you can see me as I currently look. Aha.

Even if some of their followers keep wondering about their cryptic messages, they celebrate Britney’s new look.

“You look great! I love your pink hair! ”Or“ This look is unbelievable ”, people rave about. Probably balm for Britney’s battered pop star soul.