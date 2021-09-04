Saturday, September 4, 2021
Bitcoin sideways, price increases in Solana and Ethereum

By Hasan Sheikh
The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies amounts to 2371 billion US dollars, of which Bitcoin claims a market share of 40 percent. The trading volume in the past 24 hours was $ 167 billion. On average, the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies changed by 1 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin


The Bitcoin price moved sluggishly by only 1.34 percent. The price is trading at $ 50,378.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is currently determining the Bitcoin markets

  • Market Cap: $ 947.33 billion (+ 1.32%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 41,485 million (+ 14.6%)
  • 24h High: $ 50,913.00
  • 24h low: US dollars

Ethereum


The Ethereum price jumped 2.67 percent within 24 hours. Ethereum is trading at $ 3,912.68.

  • Market Cap: $ 459.32 billion (+ 2.66%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 29,904 million (-10.94%)
  • 24h high: $ 3,995.20
  • 24h low: US dollars

Cardano


Exciting is different: The Cardano rate only changed by -1.34 percent. The Cardano rate this morning is $ 2.94.

  • Market Cap: $ 94.51 billion (-0.93%)
  • 24h trading volume: 3,978 million US dollars (-37.32%)
  • 24h high: $ 3.01
  • 24h low: US dollars

Binance Coin


Do we have a new stable coin? Since yesterday, the Binance Coin rate has only changed by 0.37 percent. The price is currently at $ 490.05.

  • Market Cap: $ 75.79 billion (+ 0.29%)
  • 24h trading volume: 1,870 million US dollars (-7.32%)
  • 24h high: $ 494.48
  • 24h low: US dollars

Tether


As you would expect from a stablecoin, the price of the tether price only changed by -0.19 percent. The price of Tether is currently 1.00 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 67.18 billion (+ 0.75%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 76,098 million (+ 9.78%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.00
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

XRP


In a sideways movement, the XRP price remained stuck at -0.28 percent. This is reflected in a rate of 1.28 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 59.64 billion (-0.29%)
  • 24h trading volume: US $ 5,259 million (+ 12.19%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.32
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

Solana


In an impressive price rally, the Solana price rose 9.02 percent. The rate is currently at $ 147.68.

  • Market Cap: $ 42.99 billion (+ 9.69%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 6,331 million (+ 46.67%)
  • 24h high: $ 149.91
  • 24h low: US dollars

Dogecoin


With a change of -0.46 percent, the Dogecoin price redefines the word sideways. The rate is currently at $ 0.30.

  • Market Cap: $ 38.81 billion (-0.7%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 1,955 million (+ 16.63%)
  • 24h high: $ 0.30
  • 24h low: US dollars

Polkadot


The Polkadot Course was on the spot. The course changed by just -0.79 percent. The current rate is $ 33.24.

  • Market Cap: $ 34.26 billion (-0.07%)
  • 24h trading volume: 1,644 million US dollars (-40.61%)
  • 24h high: $ 33.88
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

USD Coin


Hardly anything changed with the USD coin exchange rate: The exchange rate remained almost constant and only changed by -0.09 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 1.00 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 27.64 billion (+ 0.12%)
  • 24h trading volume: 2.667 million US dollars (+ 3.15%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24h low: US dollars

Top 5

  • IOST course: $ 0.06 (35.38 %)
  • Fantom course: $ 1.09 (27.48 %)
  • Bitcoin Cash ABC course: $ 342.18 (24.43 %)
  • Litecoin course: $ 211.71 (12.94 %)
  • Horizen course: $ 105.25 (11.12 %)

Flop 5

  • Uniswap course: $ 28.70 (-3.99 %)
  • Bit torrent rate: <$ 0.01 (-4.35 %)
  • Kusama course: $ 407.39 (-5.08 %)
  • Arweave course: $ 57.67 (-6.63 %)
  • Avalanche course: $ 45.67 (-7.67 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.
The data was taken by Coingecko on September 4th, 2021 at 7:02 am.


