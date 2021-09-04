Bitcoin sideways, price increases in Solana and Ethereum

The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies amounts to 2371 billion US dollars, of which Bitcoin claims a market share of 40 percent. The trading volume in the past 24 hours was $ 167 billion. On average, the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies changed by 1 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



The Bitcoin price moved sluggishly by only 1.34 percent. The price is trading at $ 50,378.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is currently determining the Bitcoin markets

Market Cap: $ 947.33 billion (+ 1.32%)

24h trading volume: $ 41,485 million (+ 14.6%)

24h High: $ 50,913.00

24h low: US dollars

Ethereum



The Ethereum price jumped 2.67 percent within 24 hours. Ethereum is trading at $ 3,912.68.

Market Cap: $ 459.32 billion (+ 2.66%)

24h trading volume: $ 29,904 million (-10.94%)

24h high: $ 3,995.20

24h low: US dollars

Cardano



Exciting is different: The Cardano rate only changed by -1.34 percent. The Cardano rate this morning is $ 2.94.

Market Cap: $ 94.51 billion (-0.93%)

24h trading volume: 3,978 million US dollars (-37.32%)

24h high: $ 3.01

24h low: US dollars

Binance Coin



Do we have a new stable coin? Since yesterday, the Binance Coin rate has only changed by 0.37 percent. The price is currently at $ 490.05.

Market Cap: $ 75.79 billion (+ 0.29%)

24h trading volume: 1,870 million US dollars (-7.32%)

24h high: $ 494.48

24h low: US dollars

Tether



As you would expect from a stablecoin, the price of the tether price only changed by -0.19 percent. The price of Tether is currently 1.00 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 67.18 billion (+ 0.75%)

24h trading volume: $ 76,098 million (+ 9.78%)

24h high: $ 1.00

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Tether course









XRP



In a sideways movement, the XRP price remained stuck at -0.28 percent. This is reflected in a rate of 1.28 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 59.64 billion (-0.29%)

24h trading volume: US $ 5,259 million (+ 12.19%)

24h high: $ 1.32

24-hour low: US dollars

Solana



In an impressive price rally, the Solana price rose 9.02 percent. The rate is currently at $ 147.68.

Market Cap: $ 42.99 billion (+ 9.69%)

24h trading volume: $ 6,331 million (+ 46.67%)

24h high: $ 149.91

24h low: US dollars

Dogecoin



With a change of -0.46 percent, the Dogecoin price redefines the word sideways. The rate is currently at $ 0.30.

Market Cap: $ 38.81 billion (-0.7%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,955 million (+ 16.63%)

24h high: $ 0.30

24h low: US dollars

Polkadot



The Polkadot Course was on the spot. The course changed by just -0.79 percent. The current rate is $ 33.24.

Market Cap: $ 34.26 billion (-0.07%)

24h trading volume: 1,644 million US dollars (-40.61%)

24h high: $ 33.88

24-hour low: US dollars

USD Coin



Hardly anything changed with the USD coin exchange rate: The exchange rate remained almost constant and only changed by -0.09 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 1.00 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 27.64 billion (+ 0.12%)

24h trading volume: 2.667 million US dollars (+ 3.15%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

Top 5

IOST course : $ 0.06 ( 35.38 %)

: $ 0.06 ( %) Fantom course : $ 1.09 ( 27.48 %)

: $ 1.09 ( %) Bitcoin Cash ABC course : $ 342.18 ( 24.43 %)

: $ 342.18 ( %) Litecoin course : $ 211.71 ( 12.94 %)

: $ 211.71 ( %) Horizen course: $ 105.25 ( 11.12 %)

Flop 5

Uniswap course : $ 28.70 ( -3.99 %)

: $ 28.70 ( %) Bit torrent rate : <$ 0.01 ( -4.35 %)

: <$ 0.01 ( %) Kusama course : $ 407.39 ( -5.08 %)

: $ 407.39 ( %) Arweave course : $ 57.67 ( -6.63 %)

: $ 57.67 ( %) Avalanche course: $ 45.67 ( -7.67 %)

The data was taken by Coingecko on September 4th, 2021 at 7:02 am.