Bitcoin sideways, price increases in Solana and Ethereum

The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies amounts to 2371 billion US dollars, of which Bitcoin claims a market share of 40 percent. The trading volume in the past 24 hours was $ 167 billion. On average, the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies changed by 1 percent.
This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Bitcoin
The Bitcoin price moved sluggishly by only 1.34 percent. The price is trading at $ 50,378.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is currently determining the Bitcoin markets
- Market Cap: $ 947.33 billion (+ 1.32%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 41,485 million (+ 14.6%)
- 24h High: $ 50,913.00
- 24h low: US dollars
Ethereum
The Ethereum price jumped 2.67 percent within 24 hours. Ethereum is trading at $ 3,912.68.
- Market Cap: $ 459.32 billion (+ 2.66%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 29,904 million (-10.94%)
- 24h high: $ 3,995.20
- 24h low: US dollars
Cardano
Exciting is different: The Cardano rate only changed by -1.34 percent. The Cardano rate this morning is $ 2.94.
- Market Cap: $ 94.51 billion (-0.93%)
- 24h trading volume: 3,978 million US dollars (-37.32%)
- 24h high: $ 3.01
- 24h low: US dollars
Binance Coin
Do we have a new stable coin? Since yesterday, the Binance Coin rate has only changed by 0.37 percent. The price is currently at $ 490.05.
- Market Cap: $ 75.79 billion (+ 0.29%)
- 24h trading volume: 1,870 million US dollars (-7.32%)
- 24h high: $ 494.48
- 24h low: US dollars
Tether
As you would expect from a stablecoin, the price of the tether price only changed by -0.19 percent. The price of Tether is currently 1.00 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 67.18 billion (+ 0.75%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 76,098 million (+ 9.78%)
- 24h high: $ 1.00
- 24-hour low: US dollars
XRP
In a sideways movement, the XRP price remained stuck at -0.28 percent. This is reflected in a rate of 1.28 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 59.64 billion (-0.29%)
- 24h trading volume: US $ 5,259 million (+ 12.19%)
- 24h high: $ 1.32
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Solana
In an impressive price rally, the Solana price rose 9.02 percent. The rate is currently at $ 147.68.
- Market Cap: $ 42.99 billion (+ 9.69%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 6,331 million (+ 46.67%)
- 24h high: $ 149.91
- 24h low: US dollars
Dogecoin
With a change of -0.46 percent, the Dogecoin price redefines the word sideways. The rate is currently at $ 0.30.
- Market Cap: $ 38.81 billion (-0.7%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 1,955 million (+ 16.63%)
- 24h high: $ 0.30
- 24h low: US dollars
Polkadot
The Polkadot Course was on the spot. The course changed by just -0.79 percent. The current rate is $ 33.24.
- Market Cap: $ 34.26 billion (-0.07%)
- 24h trading volume: 1,644 million US dollars (-40.61%)
- 24h high: $ 33.88
- 24-hour low: US dollars
USD Coin
Hardly anything changed with the USD coin exchange rate: The exchange rate remained almost constant and only changed by -0.09 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 1.00 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 27.64 billion (+ 0.12%)
- 24h trading volume: 2.667 million US dollars (+ 3.15%)
- 24h high: $ 1.01
- 24h low: US dollars
Top 5
- IOST course: $ 0.06 (35.38 %)
- Fantom course: $ 1.09 (27.48 %)
- Bitcoin Cash ABC course: $ 342.18 (24.43 %)
- Litecoin course: $ 211.71 (12.94 %)
- Horizen course: $ 105.25 (11.12 %)
Flop 5
- Uniswap course: $ 28.70 (-3.99 %)
- Bit torrent rate: <$ 0.01 (-4.35 %)
- Kusama course: $ 407.39 (-5.08 %)
- Arweave course: $ 57.67 (-6.63 %)
- Avalanche course: $ 45.67 (-7.67 %)
The data was taken by Coingecko on September 4th, 2021 at 7:02 am.