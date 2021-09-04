Beyoncé: Stars congratulate them on their 40th birthday

Beyoncé celebrates her 40th birthday on September 4th. Many stars insisted on congratulating the mega-star.

Beyoncé has been one of the biggest international stars in the music industry for years. No wonder that countless other celebrities wanted to congratulate the singer on her 40th birthday on September 4th.

A pioneer turns 40



The US edition of the fashion magazine “Harper’s Bazaar”, whose cover of the September issue Beyoncé adorns, put together a video with numerous greetings from other well-known greats from various fields. This includes singer Taylor Swift (31), who Beyoncé sees as a trailblazer for all artists in the industry. The 40-year-old did all of this with “such amiability and grace”. There is not a word for how much she admires her colleague.









“We love you. I love you. The world loves you”, says Billie Eilish (19) meanwhile and is certain that “we are all nothing without you”. Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon (45) describes the singer as an “unbelievable force of nature” – and as a force of the arts, light and “beauty in the world”. Her colleague Kerry Washington (44) calls Beyoncé a “gift for the world”. The birthday child is an inspiration for her, her kids and all girls on the planet: “You are magic.”

In addition, first lady Jill Biden (70), J Balvin (36), Ed Sheeran (30), Chris Martin (44), Stevie Wonder (71) and talk legend Oprah Winfrey (67) congratulate.

Fashion designer Donatella Versace (66) celebrated a Beyoncé look worthy of a “birthday queen” with several pictures on Instagram. She wishes the singer to enjoy every single moment of her special day. And even Miss Piggy spoke up with a personal message “from diva to diva” and sent kisses.

