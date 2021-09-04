Ben Affleck and Matthew Perry on Raya: Why their behavior is discussed

Not only celebrities but also many influencers cavort on the dating app Raya. Two of them have now made the behavior of Ben Affleck and Matthew Perry public – with consequences.

The dating app Raya adorns itself with being particularly exclusive and mysterious. Membership is only allowed to those who are either famous, young, beautiful or wealthy and who are recommended by a member – in short. Two famous fans of the app are apparently Ben Affleck and “Friends” star Matthew Perry. There were media reports this week about the behavior of both on the platform.

Ben Affleck on Raya



A TikTok video went viral in which user Nivine Jay revealed what happened when she ended the match with Affleck on Raya. He then wrote her a private message on Instagram and sent a video of himself asking her why she deleted it. It really was, he assured me. After more and more people saw Jay’s clip, a discussion about Affleck’s behavior broke out. “I see a lot of comments calling him a creep and I think that’s not fair. I didn’t make fun of him in the video,” said the TikTok user.

Shortly after Affleck, another famous man found himself at the center of the debate: “Friends” star Matthew Perry. Perry “matched” on Raya with 19-year-old Kate Haralson. After getting into conversation on the platform, they switched to Facetime. Haralson has now published a video of the conversation with the 51-year-old and expressed criticism of the behavior of older, famous men. “A lot of people said I was mean for posting this and I felt kind of bad, but at the same time, I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls, and I think a lot of people are like that should be aware, “she told Page Six.









Not everyone agreed. “Matthew Perry & Ben Affleck didn’t hunt down and harass women. They were put up with women who asked to meet men their age. I’m kind of on Matt / Ben’s side in this case. It’s a lot creepier, to publish the private videos, “wrote a Twitter user, among others.





Chrissy Teigen joins in



Now model Chrissy Teigen has also joined the debate. Teigen is known for not holding back with her opinion. “I agree that celebs shouldn’t do those creepy, desperate video replies on Raya, but it’s tasteless to post private messages,” she tweeted on the short message service. “You are both wrong, congratulations,” she said.

