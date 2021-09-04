At the premiere of her first film, she fainted

September 01, 2021 – 9:24 pm clock

“Cinderella” Camila fell over backstage

It was all a bit much for Camila Cabello. The singer was so excited at the premiere of the new “Cinderella” musical film, in which she played her very first leading role, that the 24-year-old took it backstage for a moment. “I just literally fell into power,” Camila confessed to the waiting press and fans. But Shawn Mendes’ girlfriend can’t be brought to her knees so easily by such a small fit of weakness.

“Sorry, I passed out briefly, but I’m back”

Camila Cabello plays “Cinderella” in a new film. Their prince is Nicholas Galitzine.





© Invision, Chris Pizzello

In films, princesses like to fall unconscious into their princes’ arms. It is not known whether in Camila Cabello’s case – or better: IN Camila Cabello’s case – her colleague Nicholas Galitzine was close by to do justice to his role as a prince. Camila real prince of the heart Shawn Mendes (23) was not at the premiere of his loved ones. Maybe because he didn’t want to steal the show from his sweetheart.

In any case, Camila got up bravely after her faint and after a short delay stepped onto the stage of “The Greek Theater” in Los Angeles with her co-stars to greet the premiere audience. “Sorry, I passed out for a moment, but I’m back,” you can hear her say in a video that “Entertainment Tonight” is there.