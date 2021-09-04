Saturday, September 4, 2021
HomeNewsAt the premiere of her first film, she fainted
News

At the premiere of her first film, she fainted

By Arjun Sethi
0
57




RTL.de>entertainment>

September 01, 2021 – 9:24 pm clock

“Cinderella” Camila fell over backstage

It was all a bit much for Camila Cabello. The singer was so excited at the premiere of the new “Cinderella” musical film, in which she played her very first leading role, that the 24-year-old took it backstage for a moment. “I just literally fell into power,” Camila confessed to the waiting press and fans. But Shawn Mendes’ girlfriend can’t be brought to her knees so easily by such a small fit of weakness.

“Sorry, I passed out briefly, but I’m back”

Camila Cabello plays "Cinderella" in a new movie. Their prince is Nicholas Galitzine.

Camila Cabello plays “Cinderella” in a new film. Their prince is Nicholas Galitzine.




© Invision, Chris Pizzello

In films, princesses like to fall unconscious into their princes’ arms. It is not known whether in Camila Cabello’s case – or better: IN Camila Cabello’s case – her colleague Nicholas Galitzine was close by to do justice to his role as a prince. Camila real prince of the heart Shawn Mendes (23) was not at the premiere of his loved ones. Maybe because he didn’t want to steal the show from his sweetheart.

In any case, Camila got up bravely after her faint and after a short delay stepped onto the stage of “The Greek Theater” in Los Angeles with her co-stars to greet the premiere audience. “Sorry, I passed out for a moment, but I’m back,” you can hear her say in a video that “Entertainment Tonight” is there.

To be on the safe side, she read her small acceptance speech from a piece of paper: “I can only say that this was an incredible experience. I believed in this film so much that I just wanted to enjoy it and not screw it up.” The film offer felt like God made it for you. Camila enthused: “I just couldn’t say no. To be honest, it’s a dream for me. And also a bit scary.” So scary that your knees can go weak. (csp)


Previous articleCameron Diaz: She secretly became a mother – now she’s talking about Baby Raddix for the first time
Next articleTV tip: Christian Bale and Matt Damon in “Le Mans 66 – Against Every Chance”
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv