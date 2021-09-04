Saturday, September 4, 2021
Ariana Grande Announces Video From ‘Pov’ Live Appearance

By Arjun Sethi
June 21, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. clock

Ariana Grande has announced her live performance video for the song ‘Pov’.

The 27-year-old singer teamed up with Vevo to present her fans with the “official” live recording of the track from her 2020 album ‘Positions’.




In addition to a promo recording, Ariana tweeted: “POV official live performance video will be out tomorrow at 9 a.m. pst @vevo.” The ‘Thank U, Next’ hitmaker’s live video announcement follows the news of the launch of her upcoming fragrance called God Is a Woman at Ulta Beauty, which the brunette beauty shared with fans on social media last week. Grande tagged the social media post with the words: “Will be published soon via @ultabeauty.” Ariana has already launched numerous perfumes, including Cloud, R.EM and Ariana Grande Eau de Parfum. Additionally, it looks like the musician is expanding her influence in the beauty market. The ‘Dangerous Woman’ artist recently launched a beauty product brand, which, according to Trendmood, was also named after her 2018 single ‘God Is A Woman’.

