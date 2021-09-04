Saturday, September 4, 2021
$ 4,000 – Ethereum climbs to three-month high

By Hasan Sheikh
Ether (ETH) climbed to $ 4,000 for the first time since May on yesterday, September 3, allowing the leading altcoin to crown a strong week with an important milestone.

Since the beginning of September alone, there has been a gain of more than 600 US dollars, which has made it possible to regain the psychologically important brand.

So that the sudden drop from 3 months ago is almost completely offset, and at a current high of $ 4,025, Ether is only $ 350 away from the previous record.

Ether stock chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Nonetheless, the two altcoins Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT) performed even better this week among the top 10 cryptocurrencies.

Market leader Bitcoin (BTC) can meanwhile also soar back above the 50,000 US dollar mark, which makes the “last big hurdle” seem within reach.




What’s next?

The current success of Ether is a blessing for the cops, but it is calling some again critic on the plan.

The high popularity of the blockchain network means that the transaction fees are currently disproportionately high, which is particularly unpleasant for traders.

Overall, however, the positive mood prevails, which is why the majority of observers are expecting a new record run like 2013 and 2017.

“The next few months will probably be a lot more blatant than you can imagine, but always remember that all hype will come to an end at some point,” as crypto trader Lark Davis warned forecast.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
