Willow Smith shaves her hair on stage – video shows everything

By Sonia Gupta
© IMAGO / ZUMA Wire / Imago Images

Willow Smith is already known for special appearances. Now she is causing a stir again with a special performance: After her concert, she shaves her hair on stage.

For Willow Smith it is another milestone in her musical life: The twenty year old has just released her new album “Lately I Feel Everything”. A surprising interlude at the end of the concert attracted a lot of attention with her music: the singer had her hair shaved off while on stage.

Willow Smith, the daughter of actor Will Smith

Los Angeles

Willow Smith reveals that she is in a polyamorous relationship

In her 47 minute long concert she first played new songs. Towards the end of their performance, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s daughter sat down on a chair and had a woman shave her hair while she continued to play the guitar.

This is such a special moment for me. Celebrating the release of my album with Travis Barker …

Posted by Willow Smith on Friday 16th Jul 2021

She revealed the reason for the unusual action in an interview at the concert: “This will be the third time in my life that I shave my head. I always shave my head at monumental times in my life, when things really change change and this is definitely one of those moments. “

Willow Smith: Her mother is now bald too

By the way, Willow Smith is not the only one in the Smith family who now wears extremely short hair: The singer also inspired her mother to part with her hair.




Jada Pinkett Smith posted a shaved head picture on Instagram showing her next to her daughter. “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go,” she wrote. The actress, who will celebrate her 50th birthday in September, also said that her 50s will be a joy with this bald head.

