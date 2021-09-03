“True Detective” casts porn actresses, shoots an orgy scene

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

The US premium cable broadcaster HBO has a reputation for high quality series. After all, he has like the world productions “The Sopranos”, “The Wire”, “Boardwalk Empire” and “Game of Thrones” given. Another thing that HBO series are also known for is a willingness to break television taboos about nudity and sex. Be it “Girls”, “Game of Thrones”, “True Blood” or “Boardwalk Empire” – HBO series are never stingy with the bare facts. This fact is so well known that there is even a funny parody video about it – It’s not Porn, it’s HBO.









Also the ingenious crime series “True Detective” last year some very pretty young ladies dropped their covers, above all Alexandra Daddario and Lili Simmons, whereby Woody Harrelson was the lucky one in both cases. That said, sex wasn’t a prevalent role on the show, but that may soon change. The second season of “True Detective” takes things to a new level. Like the industry paper The Hollywood Reporter reported, a sex orgy was recently filmed over several days in a large mansion in Pasadena. The series has hired two well-known actresses from the porn film industry for the scene: Amia Miley (Picture on the right) and Peta Jensen. The curious thing about the report from the shooting – the two were obviously not cast based on their experiences and were among the few extra women in the scene who did not completely undress. The filmed scene is described as one “Insanely big orgy à la Eyes Wide Shut with dozens of naked bodies”. It is also reported that Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams, who play two of the three new investigators from the second season, were also present when this scene was shot. It can be assumed that her investigation into the California underworld led her there.

HBO refused to comment on the scene or the hired actresses and since the parties involved have signed confidentiality agreements, nothing is known about the scene. In general, the broadcaster and series maker Nic Pizzolatto are very cautious about the second season. There have been no noteworthy updates to the series for over two months, but no later than the start of the fifth “Game of Thrones”-Season next month I expect the first teaser.