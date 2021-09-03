Tom Cruise: “Mission: Impossible” and “Top Gun” are postponed

One of Hollywood’s great hopes is bowing to the pandemic. With “Mission: Impossible 7”, Tom Cruise wanted to prove that large-scale productions are also possible during the Covid-19 crisis. The star strictly watched that the mask requirement and distance rules were observed. His outburst of anger in December 2020 when he saw employees standing too closely in front of a screen on the set in England made headlines worldwide: “We are setting the standards. Because of us they are making films again in Hollywood! ” But now Cruise is one of the superstars in the industry who are giving up the 2021 cinema year in the face of the rampant Delta variant. (Also read: Corona failure becomes landmark court process)

Tom Cruise: “Mission: Impossible” postponed

Those responsible did not wait until the last minute to make a decision. Studio Paramount announced the postponements two and a half months before the planned theatrical release of “Top Gun: Maverick”. The return of Tom Cruise as a fighter pilot comes half a year later. According to current planning, “Top Gun” will start on May 27, 2022 instead of November 19, 2021, as “Variety” reported. This changes the patriotic action film from Thanksgiving weekend to Memorial Day. “Mission: Impossible 7” should have been in theaters on Veteran’s Remembrance Day. However, the film was postponed by four months to September 30, 2022. (Also interesting: Tom Cruise’s most dangerous stunts for Mission Impossible)









Paramount’s decision, in which Cruise, as a powerful star and producer, certainly had a say, can be interpreted as a vote of no confidence in view of the current pandemic. Although cinemas are open again despite the Delta variant, public life is gradually returning to normal in many countries in view of the high vaccination rates. That is obviously not good enough for huge productions like “Mission: Impossible” and “Top Gun”. Smaller films can afford to lose the cinema business and start directly as a stream. With the two blockbusters, however, billions of dollars are potentially at stake at the box office, as the industry service “Deadline” reports. That is why Paramount decided to move the cruise vehicles back to the screens in a cinematic landscape that was as completely normal as possible.

Mission: Impossible 7: Tom Cruise is still shooting

Other considerations may also have played a role. The shooting of “Mission: Impossible 7” had to be interrupted seven times despite the strict hygiene requirements. Tom Cruise is still in front of the camera in England. It is conceivable that the theatrical release in May 2022 was on the brink anyway and Paramount took the opportunity to dominate the lucrative Memorial Day weekend with the second cruise blockbuster “Top Gun”. Its official trailer was released over two years ago, in July 2019.