Tom Cruise Defends Corona Tantrum On Set

Actor Tom Cruise shot on the seventh part of the “Mission Impossible“-Row, when he reprimanded and insulted colleagues in a now notorious outburst of anger who apparently disregarded the Covid measures. The actor is not only the main actor in the film, but also a producer. The 58-year-old now comments on this incident.

Editor’s recommendation

Tom Cruise stands behind his words

Tom Cruise told Empire about his outbreak of ignoring COVID-19 restrictions on the set of “Mission: Impossible 7“ with: “I said what I said. Much was at stake at the time. But it wasn’t my entire crew. I let her leave the set. It was just selected people.“

Speaking of the unusual circumstances and his general state of mind on set, Cruise said: “All of these emotions went through my head. I thought about the people I work with and my industry. And for the whole crew it was a great relief to know that we had started shooting. It was very emotional, I can tell you.“

“ We create thousands of jobs, you motherfuckers “

The production of “Mission Impossible 7“ suffered from the pandemic for a long time, filming had to be interrupted again and again. Especially in Italy, where the film was shot in Venice and Rome, the infection situation was particularly explosive and several compulsory breaks had to be taken.

In order for films to be shot at all, strict corona rules have been and still apply on every set in order to avoid infections. Cruise himself seemed to take these requirements very seriously from the start – crew members felt it. There are also sound recordings of this.









Sound recordings by Tom Cruise

In his outburst, the actor can be heard saying: “I call every fucking studio, insurance company, producer at night and they look at us and use us to make their films. We’re creating thousands of jobs, you motherfuckers. I never want to see that again. Never! If I see you do this all over again, you’ll be fucking gone. And if anyone in this crew does that again, that’s it – and so do you, and so do you. And you, don’t fucking ever do it again.“

Here is the original sound:

Editor’s recommendation

George Clooney feels for Tom Cruise, but would have reacted differently

George Clooney, among others, commented on the incident. On a radio show with Howard Stern, he said: “He didn’t overreact because it’s a problem.” In such a situation he would have reacted differently than Tom Cruise. “You’re in a position of power and it’s difficult,” Clooney said in the interview. “You have a responsibility to everyone else and he is absolutely right about that. When production goes down, many people lose their jobs. People have to understand that and be responsible. ”However, Clooney says it is not his style to“ blame everyone this way ”.

Cinema release postponed

Cruise, who also plays the agent Ethan Hunt in the seventh episode of the action saga, allegedly worried about further delays after filming was interrupted in October due to infections with Sars-CoV-2. According to media reports, he therefore rented a ship from his own resources to accommodate the actors and crew as virus-free as possible during filming in England.

Part seven of the “Mission: Impossible“Series, which was supposed to be in theaters in November 2021, will now be released on May 27, 2022.