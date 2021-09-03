Friday, September 3, 2021
HomeNewsSylvester Stallone: ​​He's celebrating his wife
News

Sylvester Stallone: ​​He’s celebrating his wife

By Vimal Kumar
0
46




Sylvester Stallone
He celebrates his wife

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have been married since 1997.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have been married since 1997.

© Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

It’s Jennifer Flavin’s birthday – and her husband Sylvester Stallone celebrates it with loving words on Instagram.

Sylvester Stallone (75) makes a public confession of love for his wife on her birthday. Jennifer Flavin turned 53 on August 14. The Hollywood star posted a photo on Instagram in which he smiles into the camera next to Flavin. “Happy Birthday, Jennifer! A fantastic wife and mother! We love you,” wrote Stallone.




Just a few weeks ago, Flavin celebrated her husband on Instagram: “Happy 75th birthday, my love! Thank you for always making me laugh and for loving me so much! I love you forever.” In addition, the former model posted several photos that show the couple over the past few decades.

Stallone’s third marriage

The two met at the end of the 80s. In the meantime there was a separation. The “Rocky” star and Flavin finally married in 1997. The couple have three now grown daughters: Sophia (24), Sistine (23) and Scarlet (19). With his first wife Sasha Czack, the “Rocky” star had two sons: Sage, who died of heart failure in July 2012 at the age of 36, and Seargeoh (42). In the mid-80s, Stallone was also married to Brigitte Nielsen (58) for two years.

CodeList

#Subjects



Previous articleSolana pulls past Dogecoin
Next articleKourtney Kardashian: Travis Barker flies for the first time since plane crash
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv