Ryan Gosling as “Wolfman” in Blumhouse’s new horror shocker – film plus criticism – online magazine for film & cinema

“The Invisible One” was THE surprise hit in the cinema before the Corona lockdown: A well-made, technically solid shocker, without a large budget, but perhaps that is why it is all the more effective: Because instead of the planned monster dark universe, Universal is now choosing a completely different approach , with which various genre directors are allowed to capture their individual vision on film, the films should also be produced inexpensively and have a contemporary explosiveness.

Karyn Kusama (“Destroyer”) has been hired for a new Dracula film, which, like “The Invisible One”, is produced by the successful horror company Blumhouse.

In the new Wolfman reboot Ryan Gosling, of all people, is said to play the Wolf Man, who was first portrayed in 1941 by Lon Chaney Jr. In contrast to the last, moderately successful reboot of 2010, the new Wolfman is supposed to play in the present and be about a news presenter (Gosling) who is infected with the Wolfs virus. Because of its satirical undertones, the film has already been compared to media-critical films such as “Network”. The plot idea comes from Gosling himself, by the way, the script is written by “Orange Is the New Black” authors Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum.









It has now been announced that Leigh Whannell (“Saw”), who was responsible for the success of “The Invisible”, will also be hired as a director for “Wolfman”. In any case, we are curious. (red.)

Cover picture: photomontage