Queen Mary stars in a new movie with Meryl Streep

Queen Mary 2 and three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep star in the new film “Let Them All Talk,” directed by Steven Soderbergh, which has been streamed on HBO Max since December 10, 2020. Almost the entire strip was filmed in 2019 during a transatlantic passage on board the ocean liner of the British shipping company Cunard Line – with the passengers as extras.

Meryl Streep plays the famous writer Alice in the film, who is to receive a literary award in England. Because she cannot fly for certain reasons, she boarded the Queen Mary 2 at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in New York to take her to Southampton. There are some old friends, her nephew and her agent. The confrontation with her difficult past is inevitable.

Meryl Streep is joined by other stars in “Let Them All Talk” – such as two-time Oscar winner Dianne Wiest, Candice Bergen, Lucas Hedges and Gemma Chan. The most important location on board is the luxurious “Windsor Suite”, in which Alice lives on an impressive 150 square meters. It is one of five huge “Queens Grill Duplex Suites” at the stern of the Queen Mary 2, which are among the largest and most elegant accommodations at sea.

Spread over two floors, the “Windsor Suite” has a large living room with a separate dining area and bar on the lower floor as well as a sleeping area on the upper floor, which includes a walk-in closet and two marble bathrooms – one of them with a whirlpool. A private butler is available around the clock.

But many other areas of Queen Mary 2 can also be found in “Let Them All Talk”. For example, Meryl Streep can be seen repeatedly swimming in the pool under the glass roof. The “Queens Grill Restaurant” is just as much a venue as the “Royal Court Theater”, the “Commodore Club”, the library with its 9,000 volumes and the “G32” nightclub, in which the leading actress dances all night.

Soderbergh’s camera also captures spectacular moments behind the scenes in the ship’s galley and other areas where passengers are normally not allowed. In a great scene, Meryl Streep accidentally wanders into the crew area and – like every passenger – is quickly directed back to where the guests are allowed to be.









Soderbergh himself commented on his experience on board the Queen Mary 2 as follows: “I am impressed. I’ve never seen a company of this size do so well. Every Cunard employee we’ve worked with has endeavored to give us, as guests, the best possible experience. I can therefore confirm that the Queen Mary 2 looks as breathtaking as it does in the film and is even more breathtaking to the naked eye. “

Since shipping across the Atlantic was replaced by air traffic in the 1950s and 1960s, the Queen Mary 2 has been the only still active ocean liner on the classic transatlantic route between New York and Southampton. With a size of 148,528 GT, it offers space for up to 3,090 passengers and 1,253 crew members. The ship was built by the French shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire for Cunard Line and christened on January 8, 2004 by Queen Elisabeth II.