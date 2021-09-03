One of the best Leonardo DiCaprio roles and 52 other films and series

The Netflix catalog was replenished with some exciting titles just in time for the weekend. The biggest self-produced blockbuster of the streaming service is likely to be the first half of Season 5 of House of Money. There are also many other films and series to discover.

New on Netflix: Leonardo DiCaprio shines in The Great Gatsby

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the greatest stars of our time. However, he has been choosing his projects very carefully for a few years now, which means that we don’t see him on the big screen as often anymore. With The Great Gatsby, Netflix is ​​showing one of its best films. The F. Scott Fitzgerald adaptation by Baz Luhrmann is a real frenzy.

New on Netflix: David Fincher’s masterpiece The Social Network

David Fincher’s Social Network is often dismissed as “the Facebook movie”. However, there is much more to the story, which ostensibly revolves around Mark Zuckerburg and the founding of the social network. For us, The Social Network is the best film in the last ten years. Even the trailer is a masterpiece.

The Social Network – Trailer (German)

New on Netflix: Naturally blonde double with Reese Witherspoon

Before the third part hits the cinemas next year, you can brush up on your Naturally Blonde! Knowledge on Netflix. The two parts that have existed so far are very entertaining and should not be underestimated. Last but not least, Reese Witherspoon created one of her most iconic characters in Elle Woods.









New movies on Netflix this week

New series on Netflix this week

House of Money, Season 5.1

Happiness and Joy with Marie Kondo, Season 1

Good Girls, Season 4

Dive Club, Season 1

Sharkdog, season 1

How to Be A Cowboy, Season 1

Turning point: 9/11 and the War on Terror, Season 1

Chicago Med, Seasons 1-4

Chicago Fire, Seasons 1-4

Q-Force, Season 1

PJ Masks – Pajama Heroes, Season 3

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Season 2

A lousy witch, season 3

Chesapeake Shores, Season 4

As always, the list is not complete, as more films and series often appear on weekends that were not previously announced by Netflix.

