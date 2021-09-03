Newsticker Corona: Bitcoin at 16-week high – Ethereum over $ 4000 – 09/03/21

The following are current developments relating to the virus pandemic:

4.40 p.m. – Bitcoin rose by more than three percent to $ 50,651, the highest it has been since mid-May. The second most important cyber currency after that, Ethereum, climbed above the $ 4,000 mark for the first time since then. “It is still primarily the NFT boom that indirectly drives the markets,” says analyst Joseph Edwards of the crypto broker Enigma Securities. “It brings back some speculative interest.” An NFT is a type of digital proof of authenticity and ownership that is used in the art, sports and media worlds as a new crypto investment option.

1:24 p.m. – The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is investigating the risk of a certain inflammatory disease after corona vaccinations. This was preceded by a report on such a multi-system inflammation syndrome (MIS) after vaccination with the active ingredient from BioNTech and Pfizer, according to the EMA https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/meeting-highlights-pharmacovigilance-risk -assessment-committee-prac-30-august-2-september-2021 with. A 17-year-old in Denmark was affected and has now fully recovered. MIS had previously been linked to Covid-19 diseases D-REUTERSTRMDE-T001 / I4a8fab5096e811ea9170b4896993e93b. According to the EMA, the boy from Denmark was not found to be infected.

12.20 p.m. – SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz welcomes the compromise to query the vaccination status in companies. For the duration of the pandemic, this is justifiable in areas where vulnerable groups are affected. “It is clear that this cannot be true forever.”



12:02 p.m. – Employer President Rainer Dulger criticizes the “mini expansion of the employer’s right to ask questions about the vaccination status”. He speaks of a booth magic in the election campaign. “It is incomprehensible that the employer can take into account the vaccination or convalescence status of the employees when determining and implementing the measures for the in-house protection against infection, but is not allowed to inquire about it.”



10:35 a.m. – 23 percent of those surveyed in the ZDF Politbarometer state that the Corona policy is very important to them in their voting decision. 57 percent think the measures currently in force to contain the virus are just right. 21 percent want tougher measures, 19 percent find the requirements excessive. To give private companies and providers the right to vote, as in Hamburg, in order to exclude unvaccinated people, is good for 56 percent for the whole of Germany. 41 percent say they think it’s bad.



10:23 a.m. – The European Commission and AstraZeneca agree to deliver more vaccine doses and settle their dispute over them. According to this, the British pharmaceutical company undertakes to deliver 60 million vaccine doses by the end of the third quarter, 75 million doses by the end of the fourth and 65 million more doses by the end of the first quarter of 2022. In April the Commission initiated legal action against AstraZeneca, because the group does not keep the contracts with the deliveries.



09.35 a.m. – Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier welcomes the agreement that employers should be able to query the vaccination status of their employees in sensitive areas such as hospitals and daycare centers. “This is an important first step. But I am convinced that further steps are necessary and necessary,” says the CDU politician. He is counting on the fact that the coalition partner SPD will change its negative stance. “After all, it is about protecting the health of many thousands of people at work.”









07.35 a.m. – Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn warns of great risks for unvaccinated people. “Anyone who is not vaccinated is very, very likely to get infected in the autumn and winter months without protection,” says Spahn on Deutschlandfunk. Corona is now a pandemic for the unvaccinated. They currently make up 90 percent of Covid intensive care patients. There are no contact restrictions for those who have been vaccinated, stresses Spahn and at the same time urges solidarity. “Those who don’t vaccinate and those who are still thinking or refusing to vaccinate also have a responsibility for those under 12 who are unable to vaccinate.” For the spring, Spahn was cautiously optimistic: “If there is no variant where the vaccinations do not help, (…) then we will be out of the woods in the spring.”



07:27 am – According to Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn, the SPD has blocked employers’ right to information on vaccination status on a larger scale. He also pleaded for this right beyond the areas of care, daycare and schools agreed on Thursday, says the CDU politician on Deutschlandfunk. But there was no majority for it. “The coalition partner, the SPD, is waiting for the unions to definitely say yes,” said Spahn. “I think we shouldn’t make pandemic politics dependent on individual interests.” The refusal of the SPD does not make the organization of the presence work in the factories any easier. The measure now decided is a first important step.



5.44 a.m. – As the Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn announced, the government has agreed that employers may ask about the vaccination status of their employees in particularly sensitive areas. “In this pandemic, we want to extend this right to information to other areas,” says Spahn, according to a preliminary report in “Spiegel”. The Minister of Health specifically names nursing homes, daycare centers or schools. In these areas, the employees are entrusted with people who need special protection. However, there should not be a broader duty to provide information, for example to enable work in an open-plan office.

04.15 a.m. – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports 14,251 new positive tests. That is 2222 more than on Friday a week ago, when 12,029 new infections were reported. The seven-day incidence rises to 80.2 from 76.9 from the previous day. The value indicates how many people per 100,000 inhabitants have been infected with the corona virus in the past seven days. 33 other people died related to the virus. This increases the number of reported deaths to 92,301 within 24 hours. In total, more than 3.9 million corona tests have so far been positive in Germany.

4:00 a.m. – New Zealand has seen a sharp drop in new infections. As the Director of Public Health, Dr. Caroline McEnlay explains that the country is well on the way to interrupting the chain of transmission of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus. A strict lockdown still applies to around 1.7 million people in the largest city, Auckland. In the rest of the country, the restrictions have been eased somewhat, but schools and offices, as well as cafes, restaurants and all public facilities will remain closed.

3.10 a.m. – The US is supplying more than two million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Kenya and Ghana as part of the global COVAX aid program. A White House spokesman said the United States sent 880,320 cans to Kenya, bringing the total number of cans sent to the African country to just under 1.76 million. About 1.2 million doses of vaccine went to Ghana. The West African state received a vaccine delivery from the USA for the first time, the spokesman said.



12:25 a.m. – To date, more than 218.92 million people around the world have been proven to be infected with the coronavirus. This gives a Reuters count based on official data. More than 4.71 million people died with or from the virus. The USA continues to have the highest numbers of infections and deaths.

rtr