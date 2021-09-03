Friday, September 3, 2021
Netflix is ​​cleaning up: these 6 selected films and series will soon no longer be available

By Arjun Sethi
Netflix is ​​withdrawing some films and series from its offer. Here you can find out which 6 special series and film highlights will leave the program in September 2021.

Netflix - Last Chance: These titles will be deleted in September 2021

Netflix – last chance: These titles will be deleted in September 2021 (Source: Images: tmdb.org / Montage: Netzwelt)

  • Streaming licenses expire again and again and Netflix has to take purchased series and films out of its range.
  • Unfortunately, it also hits very popular titles. The thriller “Murder on the Orient Express” and the drama “I, Tonya” will soon be deleted.
  • You can read here which selected films and series you should watch again before they are removed from the offer.

Netflix is ​​constantly removing some titles from its own streaming offer. Here we can tell you which ones 6 special film and series highlights you will unfortunately have to split up in September 2021. This includes several titles with well-known movie stars this month.

For example, the horror film “House at the End of the Street” with Jennifer Lawrence and the mystery film “Mord im Orient Express” with Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp and Dame Judi Dench will disappear from the program. You can see which other titles it hits in our picture gallery.

Netflix: These titles will soon be disappearing from the offer

Netflix repeatedly removes series and films from streaming. You can find out which titles will soon be disappearing in the gallery.

  • Netflix: These titles are about to disappear from the offer - Image 1 of 6
    “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu” – Deletion Date: 09/11/2021: The fantasy adventure is about Tim (Justice Smith) who finds a disturbed Pikachu in his late father’s apartment. Although this is lost memory, it swears it is a detective and claims that Tim’s father is still alive. So the two go on a search. (Source: tmdb.org) [Auf einer Seite anzeigen | Als Story anzeigen]

    Picture 1/6

  • Netflix: These titles are about to disappear from the offer - Image 2 of 6
    "Kill la Kill" Season 1 – Deletion Date: 14.09.2021: In the anime series, the exchange student Ryuuko comes to the Honnouji Academy in search of her father's murderer. There the students wear magical uniforms that give them supernatural powers. (Source: tmdb.org)

    Picture 2/6




  • Netflix: These titles are about to disappear from the offer - Image 3 of 6
    "Murder on the Orient Express" – deletion date: 14.09.2021: Master detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) takes on a new case in this star-studded crime thriller. A passenger is murdered while traveling on the Orient Express. The perpetrator is nowhere to be found and the rest of the first class passengers can hardly give him any clues. (Source: tmdb.org)

    Picture 3/6

  • Netflix: These titles are about to disappear from the offer - Image 4 of 6
    "House at the End of the Street" – Deletion Date: 14.09.2021: The horror thriller tells the story of Elissa (Jennifer Lawrence) and her mother Sarah (Elisabeth Shue), who move to a remote village after Sarah's divorce. What at first seems like paradise turns out to be a place of horror. Your neighbor Ryan (Max Thieriot) has something to do with it. (Source: tmdb.org)

    Picture 4/6

  • Netflix: These titles are about to disappear from the offer - Image 5 of 6
    "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" Season 1 – Deletion Date: 19.09.2021: The anime series is about two brothers who tried their hand at alchemists as a child, but went terribly wrong. While one lost a leg, the other could only save his body by tying his soul to armor. Now, as adults, they want to undo their mistake. (Source: tmdb.org)

    Picture 5/6

  • Netflix: These titles are about to disappear from the offer - Image 6 of 6
    "I, Tonya" – Deletion Date: 09/21/2021: The drama is about the eccentric figure skater Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie), who grows up in poverty and is strictly prepared for her career by her loveless mother. Tonya shows great talent for the sport and soon becomes very successful. But then a scandal destroys everything it has built. (Source: tmdb.org)

    Picture 6/6

But don’t worry: Netflix also provides a lot of supplies every month. The Netflix news for September can be found in our overview.

