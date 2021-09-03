Key price movements: Bitcoin at 16-week high – Ethereum above $ 4000 | 09/03/21

The following is the stock exchange ticker for important price movements on the international financial markets and their causes:

4.40 p.m. – Bitcoin rose by more than three percent to $ 50,651, the highest it has been since mid-May. The second most important cyber currency after that, Ethereum, climbed above the $ 4,000 mark for the first time since then. “It is still primarily the NFT boom that indirectly drives the markets,” says analyst Joseph Edwards of the crypto broker Enigma Securities. “It brings back some speculative interest.” An NFT is a type of digital proof of authenticity and ownership that is used in the art, sports and media worlds as a new crypto investment option.

12.35 p.m. – A lower supply of wind energy is driving the electricity price in Germany to a record high. The futures contract for delivery in one year has increased in price by 1.3 percent to 90.30 euros per megawatt hour. Certificates for pollution rights are also more expensive than ever. You gain 0.7 percent on 61.95 euros per ton of CO2 emitted.

11:59 a.m. – Strong half-year figures help Allfunds achieve the biggest price jump since going public last April. The shares of the distribution network for funds in Amsterdam rose by a good twelve percent to a record high of 16.80 euros. Analysts at ING Bank praised the figures with an operating profit of 181.1 million euros.



10:33 a.m. – Surprisingly strong half-year results bring Stef’s shares to a three-year high. The titles of the specialist in refrigerated food transport increase in Paris by almost nine percent to 104.40 euros. Despite ongoing pandemic-related disruptions to business, operating profit of EUR 67.6 million has reached the level of 2019, commented analyst Florent Thy-Tine from the brokerage company Midcap Partners. This is a testament to the robustness of the business model.



09.29 a.m. – Investors are disappointed with the results of Ashmore. The asset manager’s shares have fallen by around four percent in London. The operating profit remains with the equivalent of 228 million euros below expectations, writes analyst Tom Mills of the investment bank Jefferies. The reason for this is, among other things, the surprisingly high costs.









8:19 a.m. – A positive analyst comment encourages investors to join MTU. The shares of the engine manufacturer take over the top of the Dax in Frankfurt early trading with a plus of one percent. The experts at Societe Generale (SocGen) have upgraded the shares to “Buy” from “Hold”.



7.47 a.m. – The issue of a 1.25 billion euro convertible bond is delayed by Delivery Hero before the market. The food delivery company’s shares are down 1.3 percent. “This is certainly not the last capital measure in view of the loss-making business,” says a stockbroker.



7:34 a.m. – The Chinese government wants to expand trading in futures contracts and thus attract more foreign investors to the derivatives markets there. Among other things, an international futures market for commodities is planned, the contracts of which are settled in yuan, announced the cabinet in Beijing on Friday. So far, foreign investors have only had limited access. On Thursday, China also announced the establishment of an exchange for small and medium-sized companies in the capital.



7:29 am – The euro continued to gain on Friday, rising towards $ 1.19. In the morning, the common currency cost up to $ 1.1884, the highest price in about a month. The European Central Bank (ECB) had set the reference rate on Thursday at 1.1846 dollars. The Japanese yen was under pressure that morning. In the market, reference was made to the announcement by Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga that he would no longer be available as party chairman in the future. The election of the chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party will take place at the end of the month. Suga’s withdrawal should mean his end as head of government. The background is very poor poll numbers for Suga, which are mainly attributed to his management of the corona crisis. Before the weekend, investors will also be looking at new numbers from the US labor market. The government publishes its monthly job report. Since the labor market plays an important role in the monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve, it is given great importance in the financial markets. The Fed has signaled that it could cut back its monetary policy support a little soon, provided the job market continues to develop solidly.

rtr / dpa-AFX