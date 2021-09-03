Jennifer Aniston: Is Her Own Beauty Brand Coming Soon?

Jennifer Aniston shared a mysterious teaser on Instagram. Is this about launching your own beauty brand?

Apparently, Jennifer Aniston (52) has big plans: On Thursday (September 2), the actress shared two photos on Instagram, which she showed at a photo shoot. Smartly dressed, she walks in front of the camera on one of the photos. In the other picture, she claps her hands behind her head. Her face cannot be seen in either of the images. “Something is coming,” she headed her mysterious post.









Does Jennifer Aniston Bring Beauty Products?



In his pictures, the “Friends” star tagged the LolaVie brand, which is most likely Aniston’s own company. The brand’s website does not reveal anything about the products yet – however, “People” magazine, citing the US Patent and Trademark Office, reports that LolaVie will offer cosmetic products, candles, soaps and much more. According to its Instagram posts, the company appears to want to go to market on September 8th.

In the comments below her post, Aniston has already received a lot of positive feedback. “We’re ready !!!!!” wrote web star Arron Crascall. “And it will be great,” said fellow actress Amy Sedaris (60) while many other users simply left numerous heart emojis.

