How good is Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves? First reaction to the sci-fi sequel reportedly revealed

Matrix 4 hits theaters in six months – and we know next to nothing about the sequel with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the lead roles. Well the movie was supposedly a test audience shown. At least that’s what Twitter user David Manning claims. He shares his first impressions in three tweets.

Test demonstrations of big blockbusters are not uncommon. They often take place several months before the cinema release, so depending on the reaction of the audience, individual details adapted or changed can be. Nevertheless, it is important to take Manning’s statements with caution. Demonstrations of Matrix 4 have not been officially confirmed.

Matrix 4 is supposedly called The Matrix Resurrections

The first thing that comes out of Manning’s statement is the title of Matrix 4. Apparently the sequel is called The Matrix Resurrections, which deals with one Leak earlier in the year covers. The Matrix Resurrections was also mentioned in an Instagram post from a member of the production that has since been deleted.

Manning added that in the invitation to the test screening the film was listed as “a new matrix film” was teased. However, appeared in the cinema The Matrix Resurrections on the big screen. The way in which the title was presented should be reminiscent of the two predecessors Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions.

The first reaction to Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves

But now to the really exciting part: What is in store for us with Matrix 4? Manning describes the sequel as strange, captivating, and surprisingly funny. In addition, he throws the floor “Meta” and realizes that the film is so ambitious that this ambition becomes its undoing. According to Manning, Matrix 4 will once again divide fans.

After Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, another polarizing chapter in the Matrix saga is apparently waiting for us. Manning sums up, however, that the people who like the film, get him for it will love all the more. In Wachowski’s oeuvre, Matrix 4 should be classified more in the Cloud Atlas than in the Jupiter Ascending corner.

That sounds quite plausible for a first impression. We are curious to see if there will be more reports from Matrix 4 demonstrations in the next few days. In addition, the first trailer should slowly but surely find its way to us. Until the cinema release December 23, 2021 it’s not too far anymore.

More in the podcast: How well have the Matrix films aged?

Before Matrix 4 hits theaters, we looked at the first three parts again and talked about them in the Moviepilot podcast Stream Flurry.

We talk about Keanu Reeves, of course, compare Trinity and Neo with Sam and Frodo and check in which areas the films have aged well (almost all) – and in which not (CGI-Neo).

