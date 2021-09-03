Hoskinson: These are the circumstances under which Cardano and Solana will work together

Big moves by Solana have put the cryptocurrency in the spotlight, with gains for the current year amounting to a whopping + 6,100%, with a significant portion of that coming in the past two weeks. The Solana team states that the technology used in PoH enables the 200 node network to achieve a throughput of 50,000 transactions per second with GPUs. They also claim that the high scalability and fast transaction times have attracted a lot of institutional interest.

“With Proof of History you can create a historical data set that proves that an event occurred at a specific point in time.”

In view of these promising prospects, the question arises of how things should go on with Solana. The CEO of Input Output Global (IOG), Charles Hoskinson, has shown himself to be open to collaboration, but it depends on finding common ground.

Hoskinson wants to learn more about Solana

In his last AMA, Hoskinson addressed a possible collaboration by saying, “It’s not my choice”. He indicated that it is the decision of the community.

He also talked about the recent attention Solana has received and admitted that he knows little about the project. However, he is “really curious” to learn more about it.

“I noticed that Solana is getting a lot of attention, that there is a lot of talk about it and that the markets are doing well. Whenever that happens, I take a step back and ask myself, “Ah, okay, who are these people?” And I’m genuinely curious.

Hoskinson said that to satisfy his curiosity, he commissioned a business intelligence report. He also reached out to Solana directly and received a number of sources to learn more about the project.

“You have been very helpful. They sent me various links and places to look over a private Twitter message and I’ll read through them and probably have a much more informed opinion and more to say a little later. “

What are the conditions for working with Cardano?

With regard to forming a partnership, Hoskinson stated:

“If there were such a thing, it would either have to amount to an area of ​​economic cooperation. Or an area of ​​technical cooperation. Or an area of ​​scientific collaboration. “

In other words, the reason for working together shouldn’t be determined by Solana’s current popularity and strong price development. Instead, he welcomes cooperation if they discover common interests in solving the same problem. So far, however, there is no relationship between the two projects.