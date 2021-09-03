Franklin Templeton seeks experts for Bitcoin trading and crypto research

The investment company Franklin Templeton is now also looking for specialists in the field of cryptocurrencies, as new job advertisements from the company show.

As can be seen on the LinkedIn career portal, on September 1, the American asset management company advertised a position for market research and trading in cryptocurrencies.

The two new positions are looking for specialists who are familiar with the “largest and most traded cryptocurrencies”, including of course Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).

The market research office is responsible for creating and evaluating analysis models and data that the management of the investment firm can use to make reliable decisions about investments, technological and legal developments. In addition, the analyst Franklin Templeton is to help develop new crypto investment products.









For the trading post, in turn, a specialist for trading cryptocurrencies is required, who, for example, helps with balancing portfolios and processing trades. In addition, the “quantitative trader should drive automation in order to create tools together with the developers that accelerate the growth of the company’s own trading platform”.

With assets under management of more than 1.4 trillion. US dollar, Franklin Templeton is one of the largest independent wealth management companies in the world, offering several professional mutual funds. The company has shown a keen interest in blockchain and cryptocurrencies in recent years.

For example in 2019 when Franklin Templeton was one of the leading funders for a social blockchain network. In addition, in the same year, the asset management company applied to the US Securities and Exchange Commission to be allowed to liquidate one of its funds via blockchain.