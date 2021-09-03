Fan packs with cinema tickets from “Stillwater – Against Any Suspicion” | Vogtland indicator

The exciting thriller comes on September 9, 2021 “Stillwater – Against All Suspicion” with Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin and Camille Cottin by Oscar-winning director Tom McCarthy in German cinemas. For the cinema release we are giving away two fan packages, each with two cinema tickets, posters and a Marseille travel guide from Michael-Müller-Verlag. Simply solve the picture pairs game and win!

About the film:

When his daughter is arrested on suspicion of murder while studying abroad in the south of France, drill worker Bill Baker (Matt Damon) from Stillwater, Oklahoma, travels to Marseille. Although the two actually have little contact, he wants to do everything possible to prove their innocence.

As little as the two are close, the taciturn Bill hesitates when Allison (Abigail Breslin) is accused of killing her friend. On site in Europe, the reserved American makes it his personal task to help relieve them and get them out of prison.

But while Allison protests her innocence, Bill is increasingly confronted with language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated judicial system in the seething metropolis on the Mediterranean. Giving up is not an option for Bill, who over time develops a close relationship with the French Virginie (Camille Cottin) and her young daughter. However, the deeper he gets involved in the explosive and, for Allison, increasingly hopeless case, the more dangerous the situation becomes for himself. Soon he has to decide how far he is ready to go on this journey.

After his film Spotlight, which was awarded for Best Film and Best Original Screenplay and won two Oscars®, Tom McCarthy is now back with the exciting and gripping thriller STILLWATER – AGAINST EVERY suspicion. In the lead role, Matt Damon (Der Martianer, Le Mans 66 – Against Every Chance) once again proves his versatility. He is supported by Oscar®-nominated Abigail Breslin (Little Miss Sunshine) and the French Camille Cottin known from the Call My Agent series. The film had its world premiere in Cannes in 2021.









For the theatrical release of “Stillwater – Against All Suspicion” We’re giving away two fan packages, each with two cinema tickets, posters and a Marseille travel guide from Michael-Müller-Verlag.

Travel differently and discover something special at the same time: With the latest tips from the Michael Müller travel guides you can make your trip individual, sustainable and safe.

Marseille with its Vieux Port is not only the oldest and largest city on the French Mediterranean coast, but also the most colorful and lively.

Our France specialist Ralf Nestmeyer (including Provence & Côte d’Azur, Paris, Normandy) takes you on detailed city tours through the southern French port city, which is considered the southern French gateway to the world.

www.michael-mueller-verlag.de

The competition runs until September 19, 2021.

