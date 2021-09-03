Friday, September 3, 2021
HomeNewsFace / Off 2: Nicolas Cage and John Travolta open to return
News

Face / Off 2: Nicolas Cage and John Travolta open to return

By Vimal Kumar
0
20




After it became known last month that the new Face / Off film would not be a reboot, but a sequel, the question quickly arose as to what extent this also meant a return of the two original actors Nicolas Cage and John Travolta. Now director Adam Wingard has commented on the subject in an interview.

Wingard initially stated that Face / Off for him is not the concept of the exchange of security, but the story of Castor Troy and Sean Archer. Accordingly, the director also wants to bring the two actors back. Cage and Travolta are said to have already signaled their interest in returning, but both actors are waiting for the script before they officially sign a contract. Wingard is currently working on the script with Simon Barrett.




John Travolta starred in Face / Off the FBI agent Sean Archer, who succeeds after a long hunt to arrest the terrorist Castor Troy (Nicholas Cage). However, he is in a coma after his arrest, which is mainly a problem because Troy planted a bomb somewhere in Los Angeles.

To find the location of the bomb, Archer has his archenemy’s face transplanted. He then tries to get information about the bomb from the terrorist’s brother in prison. In the meantime, however, Troy wakes up and can again have the FBI agent’s face transplanted. In freedom he takes on the identity of Archers and a deadly game between the two men begins again.



Previous articleSolana is up 30%, overtaking Dogecoin
Next articleWet and happy interview: Was Anna Kendrick drunk?
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv