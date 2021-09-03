Friday, September 3, 2021
Extreme forecast for Bitcoin: increase to $ 100 million – is that really possible?

By Hasan Sheikh
A new study by the renowned financial services provider Fidelity Investments predicts a Bitcoin rate of $ 100 million by 2035. Is such an assessment really possible?

Renowned analysts predict that Bitcoin will soar extremely high. Photo: Panthermedia.net/zidi

Renowned analysts predict that Bitcoin will soar extremely high.

Photo: Panthermedia.net/zidi

Bitcoin is still fighting for the psychologically significant $ 50,000 mark in day-to-day business. However, the rather restrained price action could soon be over. Because: According to a new forecast, the number 1 cryptocurrency is about to explode. While popular analysts such as New Zealander Willy Woo or the pseudonymous Dutchman “PlanB” expect six-digit prices at BTC by the end of the year, a current study by the financial services provider Fidelity Investments (4.2 trillion US dollars under management) focuses on the longer-term outlook for the key currency. The result is currently enchanting Bitcoin investors around the world: According to this, the coin will rise to prices in the millions – and that in the not too distant future. Industry watchers consider the prediction to be the most bullish Bitcoin forecast ever. But: a Bitcoin, worth several million? How is that supposed to work?

Fidelity Investments relies on the so-called stock-to-flow price prediction model (S2F) to analyze the future Bitcoin price. This is the most cited and so far most reliable method of predicting the Bitcoin rate. For the end of August, for example, the model had predicted a closing price of more than $ 47,000 months ago. And that’s exactly what happened – on August 31, BTC was trading at $ 47,150. PlanB, the inventor of the model, comments on this on Twitter: “Like clockwork” Bitcoin is moving towards new highs. Citing S2F, he sees BTC at at least $ 100,000 by Christmas. An extreme scenario – and yet harmless compared to what Fidelity Investments now believes is possible.





