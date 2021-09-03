Emma Watson: No More Rumors!

Did you know already… New allegations against Jeffrey Tambor: Just a “dirty old man”?

Emma Watson has urged fans not to believe rumors about her.

The 31-year-old actress reached out to fans on social media for the first time in nine months on Monday (May 17) to insist that there be speculation about her life – including her acting career and relationship with boyfriend Leo Robinton – not be true.

She wrote: “Dear fans, rumors about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘paused’ or not, are ways to get clicks every time they turn out to be true or false. When I have news, I promise that I will share it with you. ”

Emma also said she spent her time away from social media in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic, and joked that she failed miserably at “making sourdough bread” in her spare time. “In the meantime, just remember that no news from me means that I am calmly spending the pandemic like everyone else by failing to bake sourdough bread, taking care of my loved ones and doing my best not to spread the virus, that still affects so many people. “

Photo: Bang Showbiz







