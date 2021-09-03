Brad Pitt gets on his motorcycle for Delonghi

Brad Pitt gets on his motorcycle early in the morning. Guitar music and a whistled song can be heard in the background as the actor drives along the California coast. In a small café he buys a pack of coffee beans. During his breaks on the way home, people around him drink coffee, but he doesn’t. When he arrives at home at dusk, he fills his Delonghi coffee machine with the newly purchased beans and uses the machine to prepare a cappuccino. At the end of the commercial, he sits down on his terrace with the drink and takes a delightful sip of coffee, which he describes off-screen with just one word: “Perfetto”.









Brad Pitt in the new Delonghi commercial (Source: Delonghi)

The clip is the starting shot for Oscar winner Brad Pitt’s job as the new ambassador for the coffee machine manufacturer Delonghi. If Matt Damon were to advertise Dolce Gusto, the coffee industry would almost have “Ocean’s Eleven” back together.

The Delonghi clip was directed by Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”), and the music was composed by Justin Horowitz, also an Oscar-winner for “La La Land”. Delonghi wants to make it clear in this cinematographic commercial: his coffee is perfect, from bean to cup.

