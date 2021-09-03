Brad Pitt becomes De’Longhi’s face

The coffee machine manufacturer De’Longhi wants to increase its visibility and is relying on testimonial advertising for the first time in its history. The Italians have done everything they can to make Brad Pitt the new face of the brand.

The Italian world market leader for coffee machines, De’Longhi, has won Hollywood actor Brad Pitt as a brand ambassador and is relying on a testimonial for the first time in its 100-year company history. The new partnership was developed by Spark Marketing Entertainment, based in Hamburg, London and Zurich.









The ten-month negotiations between the family business De’Longhi and the management of Brad Pitt, who also oversee Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Robert Downey Jr., were led by Spark managing partners Patrizia Caruselli and Katrin Heinemann.

TV spot for the start of the campaign

The campaign was launched on September 2, 2021 in 35 international markets. The TV spots were produced by three Oscar winners: “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle took over the direction, Linus Sandgren was the cameraman and Justin Hurwitz was the composer.

