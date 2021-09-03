Friday, September 3, 2021
HomeNewsBrad Pitt becomes De'Longhi's face
News

Brad Pitt becomes De’Longhi’s face

By Sonia Gupta
0
68




marketing

First testimonial in the company’s history

Brad Pitt is the new face of De’Longhi – Photo: De’Longhi

The coffee machine manufacturer De’Longhi wants to increase its visibility and is relying on testimonial advertising for the first time in its history. The Italians have done everything they can to make Brad Pitt the new face of the brand.

The Italian world market leader for coffee machines, De’Longhi, has won Hollywood actor Brad Pitt as a brand ambassador and is relying on a testimonial for the first time in its 100-year company history. The new partnership was developed by Spark Marketing Entertainment, based in Hamburg, London and Zurich.




The ten-month negotiations between the family business De’Longhi and the management of Brad Pitt, who also oversee Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Robert Downey Jr., were led by Spark managing partners Patrizia Caruselli and Katrin Heinemann.

TV spot for the start of the campaign

The campaign was launched on September 2, 2021 in 35 international markets. The TV spots were produced by three Oscar winners: “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle took over the direction, Linus Sandgren was the cameraman and Justin Hurwitz was the composer.

cb





Previous articleWatch “How crazy” again on ZDFneo: The repetition online and on TV
Next articleBITCOIN GROUP – share tries a breakout
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv