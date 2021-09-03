Boyfriend spotted at Cartier: is Britney Spears engaged soon?

In the fight against her father’s tutelage, Britney Spears has to take it again and again. In love affairs, on the other hand, things seem to be going much better for her. Now her friend Sam Asghari is spotted rummaging around for fine jewelry. Could there be an engagement here?

Britney Spears really does not have an easy life. She recently suffered a setback in the fight for the guardianship that her father has held for 13 years. Jamie Spears had his lawyers draft a letter for the court discussing her mental health. One of the few people in her life who always brings her happiness is her boyfriend Sam Asghari. Now the next step could be for the two of them.









At least the 27-year-old has now been spotted in a branch of the luxury brand Cartier in Los Angeles, as shown by photos that are available to the US celebrity site “Page Six”. In the pictures, Asghari is wearing a navy blue tracksuit and white sneakers and is looking with her hands in her pockets at the valuable jewelry in the shop window and display cases. According to “Page Six” he finally had a diamond ring shown to him in more detail. However, the site does not know whether he also bought the piece of jewelery.

Spears dreams of more children

It would be better for Britney Spears, because Sam Asghari has proven to be a great support for her over the past few years. Spears recently wrote on Instagram for a joint photo: “This sweet asshole has not only accompanied me through the toughest years of my life, but he is also an extremely good cook!” If those are not good conditions for a marriage. The singer had previously said that she wanted to marry Sam Asghari and that she would have children with him.

Should it actually come to that, it would be her third marriage for Britney Spears. In 2004, she was married to her childhood friend, Jason Alexander, for 55 hours. In the same year she married Kevin Federline and had two children with him, Sean Preston, now 15, and Jayden James, who is a year younger. Since 2007, Spears and Federline have been separated again.