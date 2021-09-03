26,422
“Blackout Tuesday”: Heavy criticism for “Harry Potter” star Emma Watson on Instagram
Netz – Lots of celebrities expressed their solidarity with George Floyd († 46), who died as a result of extreme police violence, on social networks – including Emma Watson (30). However, her fans were upset.
Like many social media users, actress Emma Watson used the hashtag #BlackoutTuesday in memory of George Floyd yesterday Tuesday and shared three black squares on her Instagram feed.
Many of their 57 million fans didn’t like the fact that they had white outer edges at all.
Watson has been criticized for sticking to her Instagram aesthetic even in political action like this one.
“Black Lives Matter is not an aesthetic for your Instagram,” said a disappointed user.
If you look at their posts, everyone actually has this special look – including the posts for #BlackoutTuesday.
Furthermore, many of her followers were bothered by the fact that the 30-year-old did not share any appeals for donations or other information on the current topic, but rather kept a low profile.
Fans criticize Emma Watson for her silence and low commitment to racism
In the past, Watson had repeatedly attracted attention for her political commitment to women’s rights, for example.
Apparently, fans expected the actress, who became famous among other things for the “Harry Potter” film series, would speak out more clearly against racism.
“Emma, please talk about it. Use your platform to disseminate information, so many people are willing to listen to you and you could really make a difference,” commented one of her followers.
Another user found even clearer words: “Open your wallet, you haven’t given us anything.”
Even so, the actress continued to be silent as the comments below her posts grew angrier.
It was only after midnight that Watson broke her silence and shared a work by artist friend Fahamu Pecou.
Underneath, she wrote, “I didn’t post anything until #blackouttuesday ended in the UK.”
In the following post, she agreed to use her bio link on Instagram and Twitter to share appeals for donations.
