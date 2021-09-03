“Blackout Tuesday”: Heavy criticism for “Harry Potter” star Emma Watson on Instagram

Many celebrities expressed their solidarity with George Floyd on social networks – including Emma Watson. However, her fans were upset.

Netz – Lots of celebrities expressed their solidarity with George Floyd († 46), who died as a result of extreme police violence, on social networks – including Emma Watson (30). However, her fans were upset.

On the occasion of “BlackoutTuesday” Emma Watson (30) also posted an article. © instagram.com/emmawatson/



Like many social media users, actress Emma Watson used the hashtag #BlackoutTuesday in memory of George Floyd yesterday Tuesday and shared three black squares on her Instagram feed.

Many of their 57 million fans didn’t like the fact that they had white outer edges at all.

Watson has been criticized for sticking to her Instagram aesthetic even in political action like this one.

“Black Lives Matter is not an aesthetic for your Instagram,” said a disappointed user.

If you look at their posts, everyone actually has this special look – including the posts for #BlackoutTuesday.

Furthermore, many of her followers were bothered by the fact that the 30-year-old did not share any appeals for donations or other information on the current topic, but rather kept a low profile.







