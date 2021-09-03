Friday, September 3, 2021
As a no-name: Chris Hemsworth remembers the beginnings of “Thor”

By Sonia Gupta
Would Chris Hemsworth (37) have become so famous without this role? In 2011 the Australian celebrated his international breakthrough with the film Thor. In the Marvel flick, the blond boy played the giant from Asgard and also took on this part in the sequels of the superhero story and the Avengers productions. Now look Chris back to the time before the great success – with a throwback photo and a not entirely flattering article …

On his InstagramProfile, Elsa Pataky’s (44) husband recently published a snapshot showing him together with co-star Tom Hiddleston (40). The picture was apparently taken during the shooting of the first “Thor” film – because Chris wrote: “This year it’s been ten years since these two unknown guys were given the keys to the kingdom. It’s been a wild ride and we really haven’t aged!”

In addition to the recording, the 37-year-old also shared an article on the VultureMagazine, which was released before the film was released. The title says: “The dice at Marvel fell, there were two no-names for ‘Thor‘cast. “ It almost seems as if the potential of today’s two superstars was still misunderstood back then.

Chris Hemsworth in Sydney
Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth
Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth in Thor, 2011



