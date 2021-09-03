$ 140,000! Ashton Kutcher and Mila buy a motor home

Ashton Kutcher (42) and Mila Kunis (37) apparently reminisce about their honeymoon! The two actors have now been married for over five years: in a very private ceremony, the two “The Wild Seventies” stars tied the knot in the summer of 2015. Then the two of them went on their honeymoon with Ashton’s parents and daughter Wyatt (6) – in a camper van in a national park. Do you want to revive this feeling with your two kids? Ashton and Mila have now bought a motorhome for $ 140,000!

Current paparazzi pictures show the lovebirds and their offspring on Wednesday in Los Angeles when they pick up their new vehicle. Apparently they inspected the interior of the motorhome very carefully and checked out its advantages. As Daily Mail also reported that the car is said to be a van from Mercedes – which costs the equivalent of over 114,000 euros.

The caravan offers a fully equipped kitchen, sleeping space for four people and lots of space – ideal for a spontaneous trip with a family of four. According to the British newspaper Ashton and Mila want to undertake such a trip in the near future. However, it is unclear exactly where it is going.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, December 2020

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher in their new camper van, December 2020

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

