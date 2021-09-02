You won’t soon forget Chris Pratt, who eats insects

On June 21, 2021 MCU star Chris Pratt was allowed to celebrate, because on that day the actor turned 42 years old. In addition to the family and friends of the Guardians of the Galaxy star, Pratt also received countless congratulations from fans on Twitter.

This also included the congratulatory video from Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, the especially bizarre has failed. All vegetarians and animal lovers are warned from here, all people with an insect phobia too.

MCU star Chris Pratt eats a schnake in the bizarre congratulations video

Comic book came across the post from James Gunn, in which the Marvel director congratulates his Guardians of the Galaxy star on his birthday – with a video in which Chris Pratt is at home with Gunn and sometimes just a Schnake eats:

Happy birthday to my lifelong buddy @prattprattpratt. Here is a video from the time he came to my house and ate an insect for no reason.

Someone commented on Twitter that the video was a fake, but Gunn affirmed that it was real. Even if it is only a small insect, the sight of Chris Pratt eating flies is still pretty disgusting. Just the end, when the Marvel star chews the insect with relish and swallows it with a gruesome smile, is the stuff nightmares are made of.









MCU fans will have to wait a little longer before Chris Pratt can be seen again as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. In Germany, the blockbuster should be on May 4, 2023 start. Then it remains to be seen whether Pratt will also eat insects in the Marvel film or surprise others with bizarre surprises.

