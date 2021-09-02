Who is talking about Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt and Co.?

The actor and voice actor Michael Deffert died at the age of 53. He lent his voices to Hollywood greats like Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp and can be heard in many series. But what will happen to the actors’ upcoming films that are to be dubbed for the German market?

In fact, it is often the case that actors and actresses not only have a voice actor over a long period of time, but that also changes. Deffert lent his voice to Depp and Pitt twice. He dubbed the former in “Cry-Baby” (1990) and “Arizona Dream” (1993), the latter in “Thelma & Louise” (1991) and “Johnny Suede” (1994). Brad Pitt has been spoken in German by Tobias Meister since 1995, Johnny Depp is, with exceptions, regularly dubbed by David Nathan.









Practical and political reasons for changing voice actors

So it is not uncommon for an actor to change their voice actor or actress without resulting in a death. This can have practical reasons such as other engagements, but it can also have a political background, such as with the “Simpsons”. There, for a long time, white speakers also dubbed the black figures in the series, which at some point came under heavy criticism. The white spokesman Hank Azaria renounced the setting of the figure of Apu in January 2020 after initially defending his work – the criticism dates back to 2007. Also the white spokesman Harry Shearer of the black doctor Dr. Hibbert was last replaced by black voice actor Kevin Michael Richardson.