Twitter wants to introduce Bitcoin payments via the Lightning Network

It is well known that Jack Dorsey is a big Bitcoin fan – and also that as CEO of Square he is familiar with digital payments. Now, screenshots that test users are spreading suggest that Bitcoin payments will soon be introduced on Twitter. In a first step, they are intended to enable users to send BTC to other users as a donation or tip.

The mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi found very specific indications in the code of a beta application that Bitcoin payments will find their way into Twitter. On Twitter (where else) he has already distributed screenshots that also show how the feature will be integrated:

The screenshots also show exactly how Bitcoin will be integrated. Twitter relies on the Lightning Network, which makes BTC transactions faster and cheaper – two important points when it comes to micropayments. In addition, Twitter relies on Strike, which specializes in Bitcoin payments and also offers a digital wallet. In order to receive the BTC donations, the use of Strike will be necessary.

But other wallets such as Blue Wallet, Wallet of Satoshi (Custodial) and Breez, Muun, Phoenix and Zap (Non-Custodial) should be able to be docked to the system. Dorsey’s second company alongside Twitter, Square, will also come into play on the matter. The hardware wallet planned by Square should also offer support for BTC payments via Twitter, The Block currently reports.