Thursday, September 2, 2021
HomeNewsThese are the current prices of Bitcoin & Co. | 09/01/21
News

These are the current prices of Bitcoin & Co. | 09/01/21

By Hasan Sheikh
0
47




This is currently happening with the most important cyber currencies.

Today the Bitcoin price rose to $ 47,760.88. The Bitcoin price climbed above the previous day’s level of 47,215.31 US dollars.

Bitcoin Cash price rose to $ 641.81 after trading at $ 637.10 the previous day.

Ethereum is up at $ 3,547.21. The previous evening, the digital currency was still at $ 3,440.25.

The Litecoin is trading at $ 175.55. The previous day the rate was put at $ 171.88.

The Ripple is worth $ 1.198 on Wednesday. The Ripple price rose compared to the previous day when it was still at 1.193 US dollars.

The Cardano rate has risen. The Cardano rate gained to $ 2.842 after trading at $ 2.783 the previous day.




The course of the digital currency Monero is quoted today at 294.95 US dollars in the plus. The previous day the price was $ 287.08.

The IOTA course is stronger than the day before. An IOTA is currently worth $ 1.060. The price was yesterday at $ 0.9936.

The Verge price traded at $ 0.0280 on Wednesday. The day before, the Verge was worth $ 0.0267. With this the Verge continues its sideways movement.

The Stellar price gained today to $ 0.3480. In contrast, the price was $ 0.3417 the day before.

The NEM price is moving sideways at $ 0.1948 from the previous day’s level.

Dash rose to $ 230.66 after trading at $ 224.20 the previous day.

The NEO took off. At noon, the NEO price rose to 53.17 US dollars after trading at 52.31 US dollars the day before.

Finanzen.at editors


Previous articleTom Cruise: His (so far) most dangerous stunts for Mission Impossible
Next articleChristian Bale – how much money does Christian Bale really have
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv